Hartalika Teej 2022: Mehendi designs to deck up the hands

Hartalika Teej 2022: The special day is almost here. The third of the three Teej celebrations, Hartalika Teej will be celebrated this year on August 30. On this day, women worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and celebrate their marital union. Women also deck up in colours of green and red and pray for their married lives. They pray to the lord for the blessings on their families, including their husbands. Unmarried women also keep fast on this day to pray for a good husband. Hartalika Teej is celebrated during Shukla Paksha Tritiya of Bhadrapada month.

Hartalika Teej is mostly celebrated in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. In states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, Hartalika Teej is referred to as Gowri Habba. On this day, women deck up in new clothes and decorate their homes. They also put mehendi designs on their hands and celebrate it with their family. As Hartalika Teej comes near, we have curated a list of mehendi designs which you can wear on the special day and celebrate the festival:

Teej special: You can refer to this design and wear the Teej special mehendi on the hands and watch it change the arms to festive vibes.

Floral designs: Floral mehendi designs never go out of style. You can wear dark mehendi design with floral patterns all over the hands and watch it become the talk of the neigbourhood.

Featuring Teej rituals: During Teej, women make swings and sing folk songs while sitting on the swings. This ritual can be portrayed in the mehendi design as well.

Bridal mehendi: Bridal mehendi designs covering the entire length of the hands till the elbows can make the hands look very pretty. While you pray for marital bliss, you can deck up in the bridal patterns as well.

Shiva Parvati designs: Hartalika Teej is the celebration of the marital union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. This can be designed on the hands through mehendi as well. Besides, you can also add your name and your husband’s name in the design.

Which mehendi design did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.