Independence Day 2024: Speech ideas for children for school celebrations

Independence Day 2024: The special day is around the corner and the preparations to mark the day have already started. Every year, August 15 is celebrated with a lot of pomp and granduer. Independence Day marks the end of the British rule in India and the start of an independent nation. On this day, the freedom fighters of the country and their sacrifices are remembered and honoured. People celebrate the day by hoisting the national flag, singing the national anthem and paying their respects to the freedom fighters of the country. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few speech ideas for children. (Unsplash)

Independence Day is celebrated in every school and other educational institutions. On this day, children deliver speeches, sing patriotic songs or perform dance and mark the special day. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few speech ideas for children.

Sacrifices of the freedom fighters:

As we move forward, we should look back and remember the ones we owe this independence to. The freedom fighters of the country shed their blood and laid their lives in gaining independence. The speaker can share stories of their journeys and speak of the hardships they faced.

India’s growth and development:

India, since 1947, has shown stellar development and growth in many fields – be it science, or art or medicine. The speaker can focus on the things that we should feel proud about.

The youth and nation:

The young generation is the backbone of a nation. They strive to make the nation better and their contributions can push the country to the world’s stage. This speech can comment on the contributions of young people towards nation-building.

Unity in diversity:

Our country is the epitome of unity in diversity – be it people, or culture, or language or traditions. The way we bind ourselves and unite ourselves is a beautiful feature for the world to know.

Women and independence:

Women freedom fighters and their struggles in the freedom struggle should be highlighted and honoured. From Sarojini Naidu to Matangini Hazra, these revolutionaries fought for the independence of the country.