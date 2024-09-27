Indira Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and all you need to know

Indira Ekadashi is a highly significant event in the Hindu calendar and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Among the 24 Ekadashis celebrated throughout the year, this particular Ekadashi stands out as it takes place during the Krishna Paksha of the Ashwin month. Indira Ekadashi is a sacred day that honours our ancestors, aiming to liberate them from ancestral debts. On this day, devotees observe fasting and engage in rituals known as tarpana to appease their forefathers. From date to puja timings, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Jivitputrika Vrat 2024: Date, timing, history, significance, how Jitiya fast is celebrated in India ) Indira Ekadashi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, will be observed on September 28.(Pinterest)

Indira Ekadashi 2024 Date and Timings

This year the significant Hindu festival of Indira Ekadashi will be observed on Saturday, September 28. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the event are as follows:

Parana Time - 06:13 AM to 08:36 AM, September 29

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 16:47 PM, September 29

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 13:20 PM on September 27

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 14:49 PM on September 28

Indira Ekadashi 2024 Significance

Indira Ekadashi holds particular significance as it falls during the Pitru Paksha period, a time dedicated to honouring ancestors in Hindu tradition. Observing this vrat is thought to help the souls of the departed attain Moksha (liberation) and find peace in the afterlife. Devotees participate in rituals, fasting, and prayers to Lord Vishnu, seeking blessings not only for themselves but also for the souls of their deceased loved ones.

This day serves as a poignant reminder to express gratitude for the legacy left by ancestors and to fulfil one’s spiritual obligations towards them. The acts of fasting and devotion during this time are believed to strengthen the bond between the living and the departed, ensuring that ancestors remain content and blessed.

Indira Ekadashi 2024 Puja Rituals

1. Rise early in the morning and take a holy bath before beginning the puja rituals.

2. Clean your home, especially the puja room.

3. Place an idol of Lord Vishnu, light a lamp with desi ghee, and offer garlands, fruits, Tulsi leaves, and homemade sweets.

4. Prepare sattvik food and offer it to Brahmins, as well as to cows, crows, dogs, and ants.

5. Recite the Bhagavad Gita and some people also organize the Gayatri Path.

6. Remember, it is prohibited to pluck Tulsi leaves on this day.

7. Break your fast the following day on Dwadashi Tithi.