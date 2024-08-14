When is Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024? Know date, shubh muhurat, significance, puja rituals and more

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is a highly revered day when devotees of Lord Vishnu come together to offer prayers and seek his blessings. On this sacred occasion, devotees observe a strict fast from early morning, breaking it the following day on Dwadashi Tithi. Celebrated in the Shravana month of the Hindu lunar calendar, this day is one of the two Putrada Ekadashis observed each year, with the other taking place in the Paush month. This significant festival holds great importance for Hindus worldwide, providing an opportunity to purify the mind, body, and soul through devotion and self-discipline. From date, history to significance, here's all you need to know. (Also read: Happy Independence Day 2024: Top 30+ wishes, images, quotes, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on August 15 ) Shravana Putrada Ekadashi is a significant Hindu festival observed by couples seeking children. (Pinterest)

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, Shravan Putrada Ekadashi will be observed on the 11th day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan, which falls on August 16, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings for the day are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 10:26 AM on August 15

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 09:39 AM on August 16

Parana Time - From 05:28 AM to 08:01 AM, August 17

Dwadashi End Moment - 08:05 AM, August 17

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024 Significance

Shravan Putrada Ekadashi holds deep religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. This Ekadashi is considered one of the most auspicious days, marked by a strict fast beginning on Ekadashi Tithi and ending the next day on Dwadashi Tithi. Each Ekadashi carries its own unique story and importance, and Shravan Putrada Ekadashi is especially meaningful for those without children. It is believed that by observing this fast, childless devotees can be blessed with a child or son. Married couples who are struggling to conceive are encouraged to observe this fast and worship Lord Vishnu with deep devotion.

Shravana Putrada Ekadashi 2024 Puja Rituals

Start your day by waking up early and taking a holy bath. Clean your home, especially the area where you'll set up an altar. Place an idol of Lord Vishnu on the altar and light an earthen lamp filled with desi ghee in front of it. Chant mantras are dedicated to Lord Vishnu to invoke his presence. Offer Tulsi Patra, adorn the idol with flowers and apply a tilak of sandalwood paste. Recite the story associated with Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, and the next day, break your fast during the Parana Time.