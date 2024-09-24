Jivitputrika Vrat 2024: Date, timing, history, significance, how Jitiya fast is celebrated in India

Jivitputrika Vrat, commonly known as Jitiya Vrat, is a significant festival dedicated to the well-being and prosperity of children, observed primarily by mothers. Celebrated in several states across India, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, as well as in neighbouring Nepal, Jivitputrika is steeped in rich rituals and traditions that reflect its cultural importance. This ancient Hindu festival spans three days, taking place during the seventh to ninth lunar day of Krishna-Paksha in the month of Ashvin. The observance of Jitiya Vrat is marked by various practices aimed at ensuring the health and happiness of children, making it a deeply cherished occasion for families. From date to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Kalashtami 2024: Date, time, rituals, significance and benefits of observing this fast in September ) Jivitputrika Vrat is an ancient Hindu festival focused on children's prosperity, observed primarily by mothers.(Pixabay)

Jivitputrika Vrat 2024 Date and Timings

This year, the significant Hindu festival of Jivitputrika Vrat will be observed on Wednesday, September 25. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 12:38 PM on September 24, 2024

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 12:10 PM on September 25, 2024

Jivitputrika Vrat 2024 Significance

Jivitputrika Vrat holds significant religious importance among Hindus. On this auspicious day, married women observe a fast with deep devotion, offering prayers to Jimutavahana and Lord Surya. The celebration is marked by joy and enthusiasm as women come together to seek blessings for the longevity and well-being of their children. The fast is observed for 24 hours, reflecting the commitment and dedication of mothers towards ensuring a prosperous life for their little ones. This sacred observance reinforces the bond between mothers and their children, making it a heartfelt occasion in the Hindu tradition.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2024 History

According to Hindu scriptures, there once lived a humble and compassionate king named Jimutavahana. Choosing to renounce the pleasures of his kingdom, he gave it to his brothers and retreated to the forest. Upon his arrival in the woods, he encountered a woman who was inconsolable. It was her turn to feed the Pakshiraj Garuda, and after repeatedly questioning her about her snake family and the feeding custom, the king learned her plight.

Reassuring her, he promised that she would get her child back once he understood everything. The king prepared himself, wrapping a cloth around his body, and presented himself to Garuda. As Garuda was about to consume him, Jimutavahana showed no fear in his eyes. Garuda paused and inquired about his true identity. The kind king revealed everything about himself, touching Garuda’s heart. Moved by Jimutavahana’s compassion, Garuda assured him that he would no longer demand sacrifices from the families of snakes. This act of kindness brought joy to all the Nagvansha, who blessed the king with happiness, prosperity, and good fortune.

Jivitputrika Vrat 2024 Rituals

1. Women wake up early in the morning and take a ritual bath to purify themselves.

2. They clean the house thoroughly, paying special attention to the puja room.

3. The rituals begin at dawn, starting with the offering of water to Lord Surya.

4. Female devotees then place an idol of the god Jimutavahana, lighting a diya with desi ghee and offering akshat, flowers, banana leaves, and other offerings.

5. They recite the Jitiya Vrat Katha, seeking blessings for the longevity and well-being of their children.

6. This fast is observed for 24 hours, and devotees can break their fast the following morning after offering prayers and water to Lord Surya.