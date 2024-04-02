International Carrot Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

International Carrot Day 2024: Carrot is a much-loved vegetable and for all the right reasons. Every time we say carrot, we conjure up the image of a bright orange vegetable with green foliage. However, contrary to popular beliefs, carrots also come in other colours. In fact, orange is one of the lesser-known colours of carrots. Carrots, besides being bright in colour, are also extremely tasty and healthy. Carrot cakes are also unanimously agreed to be one of the best flavours of cakes available in the market. Carrots are good for eye health and help in regulating blood sugar. They also help in managing weight loss and alleviating the risk of cancer. Every year, International Carrot Day is observed on April 4.(Unsplash)

Every year, International Carrot Day is observed to reiterate the importance of consuming carrots and including them in the daily diet. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, International Carrot Day is observed on April 4. This year, the special day falls on Thursday.

History:

It is believed that carrots originated in Central Asia. The history of International Carrot Day dates back to the history of carrots. International Carrot Day has been celebrated since 2003. By 2012, it became more popular as an interesting day that should be observed in a special way.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate International Carrot Day is by having carrots and more carrots. These vegetables are very flexible and can be added to any dish. Be it making carrot halwa at home or mixing it as a part of a mixed vegetable curry, carrots can be consumed as any part of the diet. Carrots can also be consumed raw. Loaded with health benefits, carrots are one of the best vegetables that should be added to the daily diet.