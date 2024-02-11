Condoms are a form of birth control that are important to practice safe sex and are used to prevent unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STI). According to health experts, use of latex or polyurethane condom during sex can help reduce the risk of infection or reduce the chances of any transmission of STDs as according to a data released by the National AIDS Control Organization, unprotected sexual contact was the cause of the HIV infection of over 17 lakh people in the nation over the course of the previous ten years. International Condom Day 2024: Date, history, significance (Photo by Twitter/OfficialHadad)

HIV targets the immunological system of the body and AIDS can develop from HIV if it is not treated where contact with contaminated blood, semen or vaginal secretions can spread the virus. There is no cure for HIV, however, it can be controlled with the right medical attention hence, there are many resources available to help people learn about sexual health and it is important to take advantage of them.

By being informed about STDs and taking steps to protect oneself, one can help reduce the spread of STDs and improve overall sexual health hence, International Condom Day is observed every February, to address public health challenges related to sexual health and HIV/AIDS prevention, promote access to condoms, advocate for comprehensive sexual health education and encourage people to take proactive steps towards protecting themselves and their partners.

Date:

International Condom Day is marked every year on February 13, strategically a day before Valentine's Day, to emphasise the message of responsible and safe sexual behaviour.

History:

In 2009, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) established International Condom Day to promote safer sex practices and raise awareness about the importance of condom use in preventing STIs like HIV or AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

Significance:

Since condoms are one of the most effective methods for preventing the transmission of STIs and STDs when used consistently and correctly, International Condom Day is celebrated annually with the aim to advocate for sexual health education, promote access to condoms and reduce the stigma surrounding condom use. This day highlights the importance of sexual health by practicing safer sex among individuals and promoting condom use as a vital tool for protection among communities.

The objective of International Condom Day is to empower individuals to make informed choices about their sexual health, foster open communication about safer sex practices and contribute to global efforts in combating the spread of STIs and STDs through awareness campaigns, educational events and distribution initiatives that are organised on this day.