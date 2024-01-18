close_game
International Day of Acceptance 2024: Date, history and significance of the day

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jan 18, 2024 10:31 AM IST

International Day of Acceptance 2024: From history to significance, here's all that you need to know about this special day.

International Day of Acceptance 2024: All of us have been through situations where we felt that we are not being accepted for who we are. Be it not being invited to a party, or not being picked up by a team of our choice, we all have gone through the pain of knowing that we are not good enough for someone else. However, this should not be the case in an ideal world. In a perfect world, we should be accepted with our eccentricities, our disabilities, our shortcomings and our imperfections. International Day of Acceptance celebrated the need of acceptance and the power it holds in making people feel beautiful and know their worth.

International Day of Acceptance 2024: Date, history and significance of the day(Unsplash)
There will always be situations, people, and events that are out of our control – the beauty in accepting that helps us to move on in life and become better versions of ourselves. As we gear up to celebrate International Day of Acceptance, here are a few facts to keep in mind.

ALSO READ: Core processes of acceptance and commitment therapy

Date:

Every year, International Day of Acceptance is celebrated on January 20. This year, International Day of Acceptance falls on a Saturday.

History:

International Day of Acceptance is a tribute to the life and ideals of Annie Hopkins – the founder of 3E Love who spread awareness of the importance of acceptance of diversity. The symbol of acceptance comprises of a wheelchair in the shape of a heart. After Annie Hopkins passed away from unexpected complications during a simple medical procedure, her brother Stevie Hopkins founded the International Day of Acceptance to pay tribute to his sister's life and work.

Significance:

A little bit of kindness can change the world. One of the most important ways of celebrating this day is by accepting people with disabilities. On this day, we can lift some spirits, and be a little more kind to everyone. The power of empathy surpasses all challenges, and we can spread awareness about it.

