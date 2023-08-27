Acceptance and Commitment Therapy is a process of learning to be aware, accept and then address difficult emotions. Sometimes people are overwhelmed with emotions that stop them from moving on in life – this therapy teaches people to learn to address those emotions and use mindful techniques to move past them and focus on the brighter side of life. Making necessary positive changes in behavior brings newer perspectives in lives and helps in accepting ourselves the way we are. "Did you know that you can learn to have difficult experiences and learn how to be flexible when these experiences show up? Acceptance and Commitment Therapy teaches you how to describe your experiences instead of judging them," wrote Therapist Maythal Eshaghian. Core processes of acceptance and commitment therapy(Unsplash)

She further mentioned six core processes of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy:

Acceptance: The first step of addressing difficult emotions is to become aware of the existence of those emotions. In the acceptance process, people learn to accept the emotions and thoughts they are having and understand their internal experiences better.

Cognitive diffusion: While it is important to accept and be aware of the thoughts that we have, we should also create a healthy distance with the thoughts. Often thoughts mirror our fears more than reality and we should be able to make the difference.

Present moment: Consciously paying attention to the here and now and understanding where we are at the moment helps in being present.

Self as context: The pattern of observing self helps in understanding the thoughts and knowing ourselves and the way we feel about them.

Values: understanding the values we should abide by and knowing the things that should matter helps in shaping our thoughts, choices and decisions.

Committed action: Guided by the values and ethics we have; we should take conscious and committed actions. Despite having difficult emotions, we should learn to move forward in life.

