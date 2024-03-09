International Day of Awesomeness 2024: Why do we celebrate this day? All you want to know

International Day of Awesomeness 2024: People are amazing in their own ways. Be it being kind to others or understanding another person, awesomeness comes from the beauty of acceptance and the ability of making other people comfortable. None of us are perfect, but it is the way we handle our imperfections and turn them around to make the world a better place which counts as awesomeness. Each person needs to be celebrated for their awesomeness. Spreading positivity through our actions, words and behaviours helps others feel safer around us. Finding the positive side of things and not backing down, no matter what, makes a person awesome. Every year, International Day of Awesomeness is observed to spread more positivity and celebrate the awesomeness that resides in each person. (Unsplash)

Every year, International Day of Awesomeness is observed to spread more positivity and celebrate the awesomeness that resides in each person. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should know.

Why do we celebrate International Day of Awesomeness?

Every year, International Day of Awesomeness is observed on March 10. This year, the special day falls on a Sunday. The day intends to spread positivity and help in making the world a better place. This also helps in identifying the traits of people who help others, are kind in nature and compassionate. The way we respect another person is what makes us awesome.

In 2008, Kevin Lawver came up with the idea after his intern Freddie Maneiro suggested that the awesomeness of every lawyer is meant to be celebrated. Soon the thought caught up on Twitter (Now known as X) and people began to resonate with the idea. Since then, International Day of Awesomeness has been celebrated every year to identify the personality traits of people who make the world a beautiful place to live in.

The special day is observed on March 10 – the birthday of American martial artist and actor Chuck Norris, the man who is known for his awesomeness.