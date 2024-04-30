International Labour Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

International Labour Day 2024: The workers and the working class are the driving force of a country. They are the ones who do most of the work to initiate development. The nation and the state are built by its infrastructure, development and the economy. The workers get down to the roots of things and start work at the basic level to initiate positive changes to the country and the world. Workers and the working class are extremely important as they are the backbone of a society. We should ensure that we take care of their wellbeing regularly and listen to their issues. Every year, International Labour Day is observed to raise awareness about the struggles and the contributions of the workers and the working class to society. As we gear up to observe the special day, here are a few things that must be kept in mind. Every year, May 1 is observed as International Labour Day.(Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

Every year, May 1 is observed as International Labour Day. This year, International Labour Day falls on Wednesday.

In 1886, a large demonstration happened in America where the labours demanded eight hours of work on a daily basis. However, soon the demonstration went out of hand and in Chicago and lot of people got hurt. This incident came to be known as The Haymarket Affair. This incident marked the start of the International Labour Day. In 1889, a lot of socialist parties in Europe came together and decided to celebrate May 1 as International Labour Day. Since then, the special day has been observed every year on the same day.

International Labour Day helps us to recognise the contributions of the labours and the working class in development of the society and the country. It also urges the labours to learn about their rights. Labours are often exploited, and it is important that they know their rights to protect themselves. It also urges people to come together to develop the working and living conditions of the workers.