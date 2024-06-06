International Supply Chain Professionals Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

International Supply Chain Professionals Day 2024: From the time we order something till the time it reaches our doorstep, there are multiple people involved in the process of making the transition happen. These people wear multiple hats of export managers, warehouse workers, truck drivers, ship captains, load planners, transportation planners, delivery agents and many more. Be it people working behind a desk or working outdoors to make the transportation happen, each person has a significant contribution in making our favourite things reach us. Every year, International Supply Chain Professionals Day is observed to celebrate the resilience and the contributions of supply chain professionals throughout the world. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. Every year, International Supply Chain Professionals Day is observed on June 7.(Unsplash)

Every year, International Supply Chain Professionals Day is observed on June 7. This year, the special day falls on Friday.

With the constant disruption in the form of geopolitical wars, natural disasters and lockdowns, supply chain management can become very difficult. The supply chain management professionals need to constantly adapt to the changing work patterns and work environment. Even then, supply chain and logistics can be a very thankless job. Unfair treatment, labour shortage and low wages are the constant outcry of the professionals. In the year 2022, E2open, the supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, wanted to inform its consumers of the constant contributions made by the supply chain professionals in ensuring smooth transition of goods – they came up with the idea of observing International Supply Chain Professionals Day every year. Since then, International Supply Chain Professionals Day is celebrated on June 7 every year.

The best way to celebrate the special day is by thanking a supply chain professional for doing their job, and also educating ourselves on how resilient supply chains are built. We can also become more sustainable and be mindful of overconsumption.