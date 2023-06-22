International Widows Day is marked to raise awareness about the plight of widows worldwide and to advocate for their rights and well-being. The day serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by widows and the need to address their unique social, economic and legal issues. International Widows Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration (Photo by Twitter/Sticker_Maker_)

Widows, particularly in developing countries, often experience discrimination, social isolation and economic hardship following the death of their husbands. They may face obstacles in inheriting property, accessing education and healthcare and participating in the workforce and many widows and their children are trapped in a cycle of poverty, vulnerability and marginalisation.

Date:

International Widows Day is observed on June 23 each year.

History:

International Widows Day was first recognised and established by the United Nations on June 23, 2011. The day was officially recognized through a resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly, acknowledging the hardships faced by widows globally and the need to address their rights and welfare.

The establishment of International Widows Day was driven by the efforts of various organizations, including the Loomba Foundation, an international charity that advocates for the rights of widows. The foundation, led by Raj Loomba, worked tirelessly to bring attention to the challenges faced by widows and campaigned for a designated day to raise awareness and promote action.

The resolution highlighted the vulnerable situation of widows, particularly in developing countries, where they often face discrimination, poverty and limited access to resources. It called for greater support and protection for widows, recognizing the importance of addressing their specific needs in the broader context of gender equality and women's empowerment.

Significance:

Since its inception, International Widows Day has been observed annually worldwide. It serves as an opportunity to generate public awareness, mobilise resources and advocate for policy changes and programs to improve the lives of widows. Through the recognition and observance of International Widows Day, efforts are made to challenge stereotypes, combat discrimination and promote equal opportunities for widows, enabling them to rebuild their lives, access education and healthcare and participate fully in society.

The day stands as a reminder of the ongoing work needed to address the issues faced by widows and create a more inclusive and equitable world for them. International Widows Day aims to shed light on issues of widows and mobilise efforts to support widows, promote gender equality, eliminate discrimination and empower widows to lead dignified lives.

The day also serves as a platform to honour and recognise the resilience, strength and contributions of widows in their communities. It highlights their role as caregivers, nurturers and providers for their families despite the hardships they face.

Celebration:

Various organizations, governments, activists, communities and civil society groups use this day to advocate for policy changes, legal reforms and social programs that address the specific needs of widows. They also hold events, conferences and campaigns to raise awareness about widows' rights, promote social inclusion and mobilise support for widows and their families.

Through awareness campaigns, educational initiatives and community support, International Widows Day aims to promote greater understanding and compassion for widows, urging societies to take action to improve their lives. By addressing the challenges widows encounter, it contributes to creating a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

