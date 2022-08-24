Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Jain Paryushan 2022: Date for Shwetambar Jains and Digambar Jains, significance and celebration in India

Jain Paryushan 2022: Date for Shwetambar Jains and Digambar Jains, significance and celebration in India

Jain Paryushan 2022: Here's all you need to know about the different dates when Shwetambar Jains and Digambar Jains will be celebrating Paryushan Parv, its significance and celebration in India

Celebrated in the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month, the Jainism festival of Paryushan Parv is celebrated for 8 days by members of Shwetambar community while Digambar Jains celebrate it for 10 days, who also call it Das Lakshan Parv. The festival lasts till Ganesh Chaturthi and on the tenth day, there is Anant Chaturdashi which is called Samvatsari in Jainism.

Date:

Paryushan Parv is observed annually during Chaturmas which commences on the twelfth day of the fortnight of the waning moon in Bhadrapad and ends on the fourth day of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Bhadrapad. This year this Paryushan festival will be celebrated from August 24, 2022 to September 1, 2022.

Jain Paryushan will start on Wednesday August 24, 2022 for Shwetambar Jains and for Digambar Jains it will commence on Wednesday August 31, 2022.

24 August, 2022 : The body composition of the Lord

25 August, 2022 : Potha ji's Varghoda will be taken out

26 August, 2022 : Kalpasutra Pravachan

27 August, 2022 : Birthday reading festival of Mahavira Swami

28 August, 2022 : The program of Prabhu's school

29 August, 2022 : Kalpasutra reading

30 August, 2022 : Programs like Barsa Sutra Darshan, discourse Chaitya tradition, Samvatsari Pratikraman etc will take place

31 August, 2022 : Collective forgiveness will take place where one repents for one's entire year's sins

1 September, 2022 : Samvatsari Day Celebration, on this day this festival will end.

Significance and celebration in India:

Paryushan Parv is a festival of forgiveness and repentance in Jainism and is considered the period of daily fasting, confession and inner reflection. Kalpa Sutra’s procession is carried out on the third day of this festival, followed by the demonstration of holy dreams by Trishala, mother of Mahavira.

Soon after this, the birth anniversary of Mahavira is celebrated. Ananth Chaurdsashi is the tenth day of Paryushan Parv and is observed as the day when Vasupujya attained nirvana.

Kshamavani is the last day of Paryushan Parv where followers of the Jain community seek forgiveness from people for their sinful conduct during the previous year. People pledge to eliminate or destroy all bad thinking and habits of their mind.

