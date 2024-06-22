Kabirdas Jayanti 2024: Date, timing, history, significance and all you need to know about this day

Kabirdas Jayanti, also known as Kabir Prakat Diwas, marks the birth anniversary of the esteemed mystic poet and social reformer Kabir Das. Celebrated annually on the full moon of Jyeshtha (May or June), this significant day in India honours Kabir's enduring legacy of love, tolerance, and social harmony. His teachings, which highlight the unity of God and the futility of religious divisions, continue to inspire people across generations. Kabir's poetry, sermons, and aphorisms are cherished worldwide. Kabirdas Jayanti is dedicated to commemorating his life, ideals, and spiritual contributions. From date to history, here is all you need to know about this day. (Also read: Vat Purnima 2024: Date, muhurat, rituals, significance ) Kabirdas Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of Kabirdas.(shutterstock)

Kabirdas Jayanti 2024 Date and Timing

This year, the significant festival of Kabirdas Jayanti is being observed on Saturday, June 22. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings are as follows:

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:31 on Jun 21, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends - 06:37 on Jun 22, 2024

Kabirdas Jayanti 2024 History

The exact details of Kabir's birth are obscured by time, though most scholars estimate it to be around 1398 CE. According to some accounts, he was born to a Brahmin mother but was raised by a Muslim weaver, reflecting the blending of religious influences in his upbringing. Kabir's spiritual journey transcended religious boundaries as he sought guidance from both Hindu and Muslim teachers such as Ramananda and Sheikh Taqi. This diverse upbringing deeply influenced his philosophy, which emphasized the unity of a single God and rejected religious extremism.

Kabir's enduring legacy is primarily rooted in his poignant poetry, written in simple yet profound Hindi. Influenced by the Bhakti movement, which advocates for a direct connection with the divine, his compositions—known as "Bhajans" and "Dohas"—explore themes of universal love, social justice, and the quest for self-realization.

Significance of Kabirdas Jayanti

More than just a birthday celebration, Kabir Das Jayanti is a vibrant tribute to the life and teachings of a revered saint. This festival resonates with Kabir's timeless message of love, tolerance and social justice. His life, which bridged religious divides, stands as a powerful symbol of unity and mutual understanding across faiths. Celebrating India's rich cultural heritage, Kabir Das Jayanti highlights his profound poetry, which remains a cornerstone of Bhakti literature and continues to inspire generations. The festival also serves as a poignant reminder of Kabir's advocacy for social equality and justice, a message that remains relevant today.