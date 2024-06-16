 Gayatri Jayanti 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat and significance - Hindustan Times
Gayatri Jayanti 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat and significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jun 16, 2024 05:11 PM IST

Gayatri Jayanti 2024: From shubh muhurat to history, here's all that you need to know about this auspicious day.

Gayatri Jayanti 2024: Goddess Gayatri is known as the mother of Indian culture. Goddess Gayatri is also known as Vedmata. It is believed that all the Vedas originated from the Goddess. Also known as the Goddess of Hindu Trimurti, Goddess Gayatri is worshipped as the mother of all gods and the embodiment of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Lakshmi. The birth anniversary of Goddess Gayatri is celebrated as Gayatri Jayanti every year. The manifestation of all phenomenal attributes of Brahman led to the birth of Goddess Gayatri. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few things that we should know.

Goddess Gayatri is believed to be the basis of all powers.(Pinterest)
Gayatri Jayanti 2024 Date:

Gayatri Jayanti is celebrated every year on the date of Ekadashi, of Shukla Paksha, of the month of Jyestha. This year, Gayatri Jayanti falls on June 17.

Gayatri Jayanti 2024 Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik Panchang, The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 4:43 AM on June 17 and will end at 6:24 AM on June 18.

Gayatri Jayanti 2024 History:

According to Gayatri Samhita, it is believed that Goddess Gayatri is the embodiment of Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Parvati and Goddess Lakshmi. Atharvaveda mentions that the seven benefits of life, people, animals, fame, wealth and Brahmavarchas are obtained from Goddess Gayatri. Every year, Gayatri Jayanti is worshipped to seek the blessings of the Goddess for a long, happy and healthy life.

Gayatri Jayanti 2024 Significance:

It is believed that Goddess Gayatri exists in every form of life on this earth. Hence, by worshipping Goddess Gayatri on the auspicious day of Gayatri Jayanti, one can seek wisdom, knowledge and a prosperous life. Worshipping Goddess Gayatri is equivalent to studying the Vedas. Goddess Gayatri is considered to be the basis of all powers. Devotees who worship the Goddess on this auspicious day are blessed with unity, prosperity and a long and happy life.

