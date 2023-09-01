Kajari Teej 2023: Best wishes, messages, quotes, images, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share with family and friends

Kajari Teej 2023: It's time to gear up for Kajari Teej, which is celebrated with much pomp and circumstance by the Hindu community in India after Hariyali Teej. It is also known as Kajali Teej, Kajri Teej, or Boorhi Teej and is observed on the Tritiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. Kajari Teej is observed annually three days after Raksha Bandhan, five days before Krishna Janmashtami, and fifteen days after Hariyali Teej. This year, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on Saturday, September 2. Kajari Teej 2023: Best wishes, images, messages, quotes to share with loved ones(Twitter/miraclemilesjob)

This festival is celebrated by devotees of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati, who worship the deities, observe a nirjala fast (a fast without water) and go to temples. Women also dress in new clothes, decorate their hands with henna, wear jewellery and pray for a long and prosperous life for their husbands. (Also read: Kajari Teej 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, rituals, celebrations and all you need to know )

If you are celebrating Kajari Teej with your loved ones, here is a collection of some of the best and heartfelt wishes, messages, quotes and images to share on Facebook, Whatsapp and other social media apps to wish your family, friends and loved ones a "Happy Kajari Teej".

Kajari Teej 2023: Best Wishes, Greetings, Messages and Images

May Parvati shine her divine light upon you and your husband and bless your married life with laughter, love and kindness. May your fasts bear fruit. Happy Kajari Teej.

May the colours of this festival brighten your life and the fragrance of mehndi bring sweetness to your relationships. Happy Kajari Teej!

Warm wishes and happiness to all the women fasting on this auspicious day. Hope all your fasts bear fruit and you have a long and happy married life. Happy Kajari Teej 2023

May the moonlight of Kajari Teej fill your life with positivity, and the sweet taste of traditional sweets bring happiness to your soul. Happy Teej!

As you fast and pray on this auspicious day, may your marital bond grow stronger and your life be filled with happiness. Happy Kajari Teej!

May the festival of Teej fill your life with ecstasy, ensure the well-being of your spouse and children, and purify your body and soul. A very Happy Teej to all!

May the swings of joy and the melody of love fill your heart on this Kajari Teej. Wishing you a blessed and delightful day!

On this special day, may the divine blessings of the Almighty shower upon you and your family. Happy Kajari Teej to one and all!

May the fragrance of mehendi and the sweetness of ghevar add a special charm to your celebrations. Happy Kajari Teej!

As you celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, may your own relationship be filled with love and understanding. Happy Kajari Teej!

May this Teej light up for you the hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles. Happy Kajari Teej!