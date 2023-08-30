Kajari Teej 2023: It is that time of the year when devotees worship the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to seek blessings for their married lives. Devotees, especially married women keep fast on this day to please the god and goddess and seek longevity and prosperity of their husbands and also their married lives. Kajari Teej is celebrated three days after Raksha Bandhan and fifteen days after Hariyali Teej. Also known as Badi Teej, Kajari Teej also worships Goddess Neemdi. Women keep nirjala fast on this day and celebrate the day by singing Kajari songs. It is believed that Kajari was actually a forest where King dadurai used to visit often with his wife. When the king passed away and the queen became sati with him, Kajari Teej became a tradition to celebrate the love that the king and the queen shared. Since then, Kajari Teej is celebrated to enhance love and prosperity in married lives. Kajari Teej 2023: Shubh muhurat, puja rituals, traditions(ANI Photo)

ALSO READ: Kajari Teej 2023: Dos and don'ts to follow during Kajari Teej fast

As we gear up to celebrate the festival, here are a few things to know:

Shubh Muhurat:

According to Drik panchang, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on September 2 this year. The Tritiya Tithi will begin at 23:50 PM on September 1 and will end at 20:49 PM on September 2.

Puja rituals and traditions:

The day starts with married women waking up early in the morning and taking bath. They should consume food before morning and should observe nirjala fast – fast without food and water – till moon rise. Women also worship neem tree as a symbol of Goddess Neemdi on this day. They build a pond-like structure with certain walls and laden with jaggery and ghee. A Neem twig is also planted, and water and raw milk are poured on it. Whole rice, sacred thread, vermillion, sattu, fruits, cucumber and lemon are used to decorate the thali for puja. It is an important ritual to worship cows on the auspicious day of Kajari Teej.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON