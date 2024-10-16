Karwa Chauth 2024: Radhika Merchant to Rakul Preet Singh, 5 newlyweds who will celebrate for the first time

Karwa Chauth is a celebration that rejoices the marital bond of a couple. It involves rigorous fasting, typically by women, for the longevity of their husband. The fast is usually broken with a view of the moon through a sieve.Recently celebrities who tied the knot in late 2023 and 2024 will celebrate their first Karwa Chauth together. Here's a list of all such celebrity couples. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are the power couple of 2024, iconic for their grand wedding.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: Staying hydrated before the fast to avoiding overeating later, follow 4 rules for healthy fasting

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding was the epitome of ‘the ultimate Indian wedding.’ They got married on July 12, 2024, in Mumbai. It was the most expensive, star-studded wedding, with the biggest celebrities from Bollywood in attendance. With pre-wedding ceremonies extending over months and being the talk of the internet for almost a year, Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani know how to celebrate traditions with great pomp and zeal.

ALSO READ: Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 hatke mehendi designs ideas to stand out this festive season

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul Preet Singh tied the knot with Jackky Bhagnani on February 21, 2024. The couple made their relationship official on Instagram in October 2021. The actor couple shared stunning wedding pictures with their fans on Instagram. They got married in Goa in a traditional ceremony.

Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda married Pulkit Samrat in March 2024. They confirmed their relationship on social media in 2019 and kept on sharing romantic gateways of their relationship on social media. Their marriage ceremony took place in Gurgaon.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari got hitched to Siddharth recently in September 2024. Aditi hails from Hyderabad, while her husband Siddharth is from Tamil Nadu. It’s somewhat uncommon to celebrate Karwa Chauth in South India, but the newly married may choose to embrace some part of the tradition in light of their new marital life.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias

Taapsee Pannu kept her relationship with Mathias Boe under wraps for a long time. It was a lowkey wedding conducted in a private ceremony in Udaipur, in March 2024.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra to Sonam Kapoor: Glam outfits celebs wore for Karwa Chauth to inspire your look