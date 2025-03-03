Lent 2025: What to know about the 40-day season of prayer, fasting and giving

Lent 2025: Lent holds immense religious significance in Christianity. It refers to the 40-day period of prayers, service, fasting and abstinence from all vices and pleasures. Every year, Lent is observed with immense dedication and devotion by Christians all over the world. Lent starts will Ash Wednesday and ends with Holy Thursday. Also read | Lent 2025: When will it be observed? Know all about the 40-day period of observance This year, Lent will start on March 5 with Ash Wednesday.(Pexels)

Why is Lent observed every year?

The 40-day period of observance through prayers, service, fasting and abstinence is a way of renewing one’s commitment to the faith and the church. Christians observe Lent every year while preparing for Easter Sunday. The 40-day timeline holds immense importance for Christians, and is believed to be dated back to the Bible. The great flood lasted for 40 days and Jesus Christ's trial in the desert also went on for 40 days and 40 nights. Hence, the 40-day period is observed as a timeline for trial and testing.

Lent 2025: Start and end date

Every year, the date of Ash Wednesday, Holy Thursday and Easter Sunday keeps changing. This year, Lent will start on March 5 with Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday marks the start of the 40-day period of Lenten period. According to the 40-day timeline, Holy Thursday will be observed on April 17, which will mark the end of Lent.

During the time of Lent, Christians start and end their days with prayers and service to community. They also observe abstinence from their vices and pleasures. Some of the common things that Christians abstain from during this Lenten period are coffee, chocolate, swearing, sweets and alcohol.

When is Easter this year?

Easter Sunday is observed three days after Holy Thursday. Holy Thursday marks the end of Lent, and Christians gear up to observe Easter Sunday with their family, friends and loved ones. This year, Holy Thursday falls on April 17. Hence, Easter Sunday will be celebrated on April 20.