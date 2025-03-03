Lent 2025: When will it be observed? Know all about the 40-day period of observance

Lent 2025: it is that time of the year when Christians all over the world will start preparing for Lent. An observance of Christian faith, it consists of 40 days of prayers, service and abstinence. During this time, Christians including Catholics, Lutherans, Protestants and other denominations, perform a variety of rituals and traditions and prepare for Easter. Also read | Ash Wednesday 2024: Date, history and significance of the first day of Lent Lent 2025: In 2025, Ash Wednesday will be observed on March 5.(Pexels)

Why is Lent observed?

Lent is the 40-day period which is observed by Christians around the world. During this time, Christians abstain from alcohol, coffee, chocolate, swearing and other things. The start of the Lenten period is marked by Ash Wednesday. It is observed as a way of renewing their commitment to their faith and also the church.

Why is Lent observed for 40 days?

The story of 40 days dates back to the Bible. The 40-day timeline holds immense religious importance in Christianity. It is believed that 40 days is an ideal period of testing and trial. The great flood lasted for 40 days, and Jesus Christ’s trial in the desert also took place for 40 days and 40 nights. Also read | Borrowed and Lent: Where do Easter terms come from?

Hence, for 40 days during the Lenten period, Christians observe Lent and prepare for Easter.

Lent is observed for 40 days.(Pexels)

When will Lent start in 2025?

In 2025, Ash Wednesday will be observed on March 5. However, the date of Easter Sunday is determined by first full moon occurs after the spring equinox. Since the date keeps changing every year, this year, Easter Sunday will be observed on April 20. Also read | Ramadan, Lent 2023 diet: Tips to keep your heart healthy during fasting period

When will Lent end?

Lent will begin on Ash Wednesday, which will be observed on March 5. the Lenten period lasts for 40 days and ends on Holy Thursday at sundown. Like Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday, the date of Holy Thursday also changes every year. Typically, Holy Thursday will be observed on April 17 this year, 40 days after the start of Lent.