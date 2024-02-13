Ash Wednesday 2024: Date, history and significance of the first day of Lent

Ash Wednesday is observed by many Western Christian denominations as a holy day of fasting and prayer. It is the first day of Lent, the six-week period of penance before Easter, and precedes Shrove Tuesday. Ash Wednesday is observed by the following religious groups: Catholics, Lutherans, Moravians, Anglicans, Methodists, Nazarenes and some Reformed churches, such as some Congregational, Presbyterian and Continental Reformed congregations. In many Christian faiths, Ash Wednesday is traditionally marked by abstinence from meat and fasting. As Ash Wednesday is the beginning of Lent, many Christians mark the occasion by creating a Lenten calendar, praying a Lenten devotional each day, and offering a Lenten sacrifice that they will not consume until Easter. (Also read: Ganesha Jayanti 2024: Date, significance, rituals, puja muhurat and everything you need to know ) Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Christian season of Lent, a period of 40 days (excluding Sundays) leading up to Easter.(Freepik)

When is Ash Wednesday?

Ash Wednesday will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 14.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Ash Wednesday History and Significance:

Ash Wednesday will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 14. Ash Wednesday is a day for prayer, almsgiving, and mortification for followers of Christ worldwide. Some people fast at this time and give up things they enjoy, such as their favourite foods, TV shows, or social media. Additionally, this is the time when the pious perform charitable acts like distributing alms and showing extra compassion for the poor and suffering.

Everybody entering the church on Ash Wednesday has ash applied to their foreheads by priests who pronounce, "Thou art dust and unto dust thou shall return." As a form of public penance, sinners in ancient Rome covered themselves with ashes and donned sackcloth on Ash Wednesday. Easter marks the end of Lent, a forty-day period of fasting. Holy Week, which ends on Easter Sunday, includes Holy Thursday, the commemoration of Jesus' Last Supper, and the crucifixion of Jesus on Good Friday.

Although the length of the Lenten season varied in the early Christian Church, it eventually started six weeks (42 days) before Easter. This allowed for a mere 36 days of fasting (not counting Sundays). In order to replicate Jesus Christ's forty-day fast in the desert, four more days were added before the first Sunday of Lent in the 7th century.