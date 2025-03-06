Lent 2025: Why do Christians wear ashes and give things up for Lent?

Ever seen people walking around with a smudged cross of ashes on their foreheads? If you, like us, have wondered what it means and why do Christians mark themselves with ashes, you have come to the right place as we have got all the answers including what it has to do with giving things up for Lent. Why do Christians mark themselves with ashes, and what does it have to do with giving things up for Lent?(Image by Vox)

This year, Lent - a deeply meaningful season for Christians worldwide - will begin on March 5 and end on April 17. The festival is observed as a time of reflection, sacrifice and spiritual renewal that begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts for 40 days, leading up to Easter Sunday.

During this period, many believers fast, give up certain luxuries or take on acts of service to grow closer to their faith.

Why do Christians wear ashes for Lent?

The tradition of wearing ashes on Ash Wednesday comes from the ancient biblical customs where people would cover themselves in ashes as a sign of repentance, humility and mourning. It is believed that Ash Wednesday started in ancient Rome, where sinners wore sack clothes and covered themselves with ash as an act of public penance.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the Christian season of Lent, a period of 40 days (excluding Sundays) leading up to Easter.(Freepik)

Today, churches continue this practice by using ashes made from burned palm leaves from the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebrations. When a priest or minister applies the ashes, they often say, “Remember that you are dust and to dust you shall return.” This phrase serves as a powerful reminder of human mortality and the importance of spiritual reflection.

Why do Christians give up things for Lent?

Lent is modeled after the 40 days that Christians believe Jesus Christ spent fasting in the wilderness before beginning his ministry. By giving up something meaningful—such as sweets, caffeine, social media or bad habits— the Christian community aims to practice self-discipline and spiritual focus.

Some people also choose to take on new habits instead, such as:

Volunteering or helping those in need

Committing to daily prayer or meditation

Reading spiritual or self-improvement books

Expressing gratitude every day

The idea is not just to suffer or deny oneself for the sake of it but to replace distractions with something more meaningful that could strengthen one’s relationship with God and others. The festival of Lent is not just about ashes and sacrifice—it is about growth, renewal and preparing the heart for Easter, the most important celebration in Christianity.

Revellers hold flares as they take part in "flour wars" during "Ash Monday," a traditional festivity marking the end of the carnival season and the start of the 40-day Lent period until the Orthodox Easter, in the port town of Galaxidi. (Louisa Gouliamaki / AFP)

Whether you observe Lent or not, the season is a great reminder that taking time to reflect, simplify and focus on what truly matters can be beneficial for everyone. So, what are you considering to give up for Lent this year?