Mahayana New Year 2024: The festive time of the year is here. Every year, Mahayana New Year is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur by the Buddhist community all over the world. Mahayana – one of the branches of Buddhism is mainly practiced in Northeast Asia. Tibet, Taiwan, Mongolia, China, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. Mahayana Buddhism is practiced with customs and traditions unique to the regions. Mahayana literally translates to a great vehicle. Maha means great and yana means vehicle. Mahayana New Year 2024: Wishes, images, messages, quotes to share on this day

Mahayana Buddhists believe that enlightenment or everlasting Nirvana can be attained throughout one's lifetime. They draw their philosophy from the teachings and life lessons shares by Gautam Buddha. Every year, Mahayana New Year is celebrated. This year, the special day is being observed on January 25. As we celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few wishes and messages that you can share with your loved ones and remind them of the valuable lessons shared by Gautam Buddha.

Happy Mahayana New Year to you and your family. May this auspicious day bring promises of hope and happiness.

"We are what we think. All that we are arises with our thoughts. With our thoughts, we make the world."

Mahayana New Year is the special day to look inwards, introspect and correct our mistakes. May this day bring a bright future for you.

"What you are is what you have been. What you’ll be is what you do now."

"As a water bead on a lotus leaf, as water on a red lily, does not adhere, so the sage does not adhere to the seen, the heard, or the sensed."

Let Gautam Buddha and his teachings guide you on life and choices always. Happy Mahayana New Year to everyone.

“Just as a mother would protect her only child with her life, even so let one cultivate a boundless love towards all beings.”

“All experiences are preceded by mind, having mind as their master, created by mind.”

Happy Mahayana New Year to everyone!

May Mahayana New Year bring joy and fortune for the coming year. Happy Mahayana New Year from me and mine, to you and yours.