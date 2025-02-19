Missing Day 2025: Date History, significance and all you want to know

Missing Day 2025: Anti-Valentine's Week started on February 15 and will go on till February 21. During this week, all things anti-love are celebrated. Anti-Valentine's Week starts right after Valentine’s Day, and consists of Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day, Flirt Day, Missing Day and Breakup Day. This is the time dedicated to the ones who are recently out of a bad breakup, or divorce, and are having trouble moving on from their past relationships. Also read | Anti-Valentine's Week 2025 Calendar Full List: Flirt Day to Missing Day, what each day after Valentine's Week means Missing Day 2025: It is observed on the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week.(Pexels)

As we gear up to observe Missing Day, here’s all that you need to know.

Missing Day 2025: Date

Every year, Missing Day is observed on the sixth day of Anti-Valentine's Week. Missing Day will be observed on February 20, this year and it falls on a Thursday.

Missing Day 2025: History

Though the history of this day is unknown, Missing Day is the perfect occasion to let the people know how much you miss their presence. Be it a partner who you are no longer with, or someone who recently passed away, Missing Day is dedicated to the ones who tug at our heartstrings when we think of them. While the relationship might be over, the good memories stay back and often remind us of them.

Missing Day 2025: Significance

The purpose of observing Missing Day is to let the people you miss know that you still think of them. If it is someone who recently passed away, you can visit their final resting place and give them flowers. If it's an ex-partner with whom you have shared a lot of memories, make a call or write a text to let them know that even when you are not with them, their memories belong to your heart. You can even send meaningful gifts to the ones you love and miss, and let them know how much they mean to you.