Mother's Day 2024: Fun outdoor ideas to celebrate the special day with your mother

Mother's Day 2024: Mothers are our first love. They are the ones who teach us the value of unconditional love and support. We find them in our happy moments being our biggest cheerleader, and in our difficult times, with their unwavering support showing us the way. A mother and a child grow an unbreakable bond even before the child comes to earth. No one in this world can love us more than our mothers do. From being our best friend to our confidante, mothers have a profound effect on our lives and the decisions we make. Every second Sunday of the month of May is celebrated as Mother's Day.(Unsplash)

Mothers and motherhood are meant to be celebrated every day. However, there is a special day dedicated to the love that mothers have for their children. Every second Sunday of the month of May is celebrated as Mother's Day. This is the day to pamper your mom and shower them with a whole lot of love.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ: Mother's Day 2024: 10 easy and creative DIY gift ideas that mom will cherish forever

On Mother's Day, we suggest taking your mother outdoors for a fun day and witnessing the child in her have a great time.

Fun outdoor ideas to celebrate Mother's Day

Picnic: remember the old times when parents would pack a lunch and take you to the park to watch the ducks in the lake and play around? This time, it's your turn to make Sunday special for your mother. Pack her favourite lunch and take her to the park and watch her get nostalgic about the old times.

Sunset bike ride: Do you love riding the bike? If yes, it's time to have your favourite companion on the pillion and take her to the nearest sunset point. Watch the sunset together and tell her how much she means to you.

Shopping: Mothers love shopping but also have the habit of never buying anything for themselves. This time, take them out and surprise them by gifting them their favourite things.

Road trip: Watch the child in your mother have a gala time as you take her on a surprise road trip filled with fun, gossip, and of course, her favourite songs.

Photoshoot: Take your mom out with her favourite clothes and do a photoshoot of her. Watch her pose, gush and have fun.