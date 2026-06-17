Muharram 2026 date: When is Muharram starting in India, Saudi Arabia? Know history, significance and Ashura date

Muharram 2026: Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, is regarded as one of the four sacred months in Islam. The beginning of the month is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which means its dates can vary across countries. Muharram 2026: It marks the start of the Islamic New Year. (Freepik)

This year, countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Qatar marked the start of Muharram on June 16, 2026. In India and several South Asian countries, the new Islamic year begins on June 17, 2026, following local moon-sighting announcements. (Also read: Eid ul-Adha Mubarak 2026 wishes: 150+ messages, quotes, images, status to mark Bakrid with your loved ones )

Muharram 2026 significance Muharram holds profound spiritual and historical significance for Muslims around the world. The first ten days of the month are particularly important, especially for Shia Muslims, who observe a period of mourning to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad and son of Hazrat Ali.

Imam Hussein was martyred in the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq in 680 CE. His sacrifice is remembered as a symbol of courage, justice and resistance against oppression. Throughout Muharram, many believers attend majlis (religious gatherings), where the events of Karbala are recounted and reflected upon.

The month is also referred to in Islamic traditions as the ‘month of Allah’. As the first month of the Islamic calendar, it marks the beginning of the Hijri year, which commemorates the migration (Hijrah) of Prophet Muhammad and his followers from Mecca to Medina in 622 CE.