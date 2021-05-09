Mum warriors take Covid head on

Princess Diana once said, “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” And how true is that! She is a mentor, a friend and guide for her child’s life. This year, as COVID-19 struck causing widespread devastation, moms take over the duty of helping those affected by the deadly pandemic.

Sameera Reddy

“I was unaware that the second wave of Covid could affect kids as well. So when my kids were tested positive, I broke down,” says actor-mom influencer Sameera Reddy. She panicked and started speaking to different doctors to understand how to treat her children. “Everyone was groping in the dark, there was so much ambiguity,” says Reddy. Her son had headaches, fever and weakness and her daughter also had similar symptoms. “It is a nightmare for a mother to see her child suffer while she herself falls ill. However, motherhood prepares you to deal with anything,” says Reddy who took up the charge of helping other mothers in similar situation. “I was myself ill but I sat down to do Instagram lives with doctors to spread awareness amongst mothers out there as there were no videos explaining what to do when your child gets the virus,” says Reddy who started getting nervous DMs from parents for help. Reddy and kids have now recovered. “My son is still not back to his form, it will take a while. But I’m trying to help as many mothers as I can,” she says.

Harpreet Suri

Harpreet Suri

Covid-19 confined the little ones at home with no physical activity. They feel bored and lethargic and their growth has slowed down, says Harpreet Suri, mom influencer. She came up with fun ways to keep children engaged and started fun camps for kids on her handle Mom Wears Prada. Suri says, “I started virtual summer camps for kids wherein they can do different activities and learn new skills. We have warli art classes, scrabble and word games, storytelling, paintings classes and a lot more. This brings them happiness and keeps their spirits high. For moms, I have yoga and meditation live sessions where they can relax and calm themselves down,” says Suri, who is mom to a 4-year-old and a 10- year- old.

Nikieta Arya

Nikieta Arya

Blogger Niketa Arya’s world crashed when her mom passed away due to Covid last year. Arya went through a phase where she broke down and felt that life was futile. However, this year, as Covid-19 cases started to rise, she became a crusader for many. She used her Instagram fan following of 146k to make a Covid-19 database that would help those in need. “I started helping others who needed bed, consultations with doctors or even emotional support. I started posting on my Instagram, and soon vendors approached me with details about oxygen cylinders and concentrators. We helped people with oxygen, donations, meals and free tests,” says Arya, who has a two month old boy. “With a baby, it is tough but I have the support of my family support. She says her mom is an inspiration and her memories give her strength. “Even when she was unwell, she helped many. She drives me even when she is not around,” says Arya.

Pavleen Gujral

Pavleen Gujral

Actor and nutritionist, Pavleen Gujral and her daughter became Covid positive in February. During the isolation, they danced, played and kept each other happy. “Isolation is not easy but we made it fun as we were together. Gujral used her Instagram as a tool to help women know more about the virus and how to fight it. “I posted videos with tips to help recover from Covid-19. what was important for them to recover and nutritional insights,” says Gurjral who also posted about fun activities that mom and kids could do together in isolation.