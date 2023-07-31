Munshi Premchand Jayanti, also known as Premchand's birth anniversary, is celebrated to honour the life and contributions of the renowned Indian writer Munshi Premchand whose real name was Dhanpat Rai and who was born on July 31, 1880, in Lamhi, a village near Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, India. Every year on this day, admirers, literature enthusiasts and scholars come together to pay tribute to his literary legacy and remember the profound impact he had on Hindi and Urdu literature as his influence continues to resonate with people from all walks of life and his birthday serves as an occasion to remember and celebrate the enduring significance of his literary contributions to Indian literature. Munshi Premchand Jayanti: 11 inspirational quotes by the Indian Emperor of Novels on his birth anniversary (Photo by Twitter/JoshiPralhad)

One of the most celebrated and influential writers in Indian literature, he is considered the "Upanyas Samrat" or the Emperor of Novels and "Munshi" (i.e. Teacher of Hindi and Urdu literature. His early education was in Urdu and Persian but later he also learned English and despite facing financial difficulties and personal hardships, he pursued his passion for writing and became a prominent figure in the world of Hindi and Urdu literature.

Premchand wrote over 300 short stories, several novels and numerous essays on various social issues as he was deeply influenced by the social and political environment of his time and his writings often revolved around themes like poverty, caste discrimination, women's rights, education and the struggles of the common people. His writing style was simple yet deeply insightful and his stories often carried strong moral messages.

He was a humanist who had a profound understanding of the human condition and his works continue to inspire readers even today. On his birth anniversary this year, here are 11 inspirational quotes by Munshi Premchand:

"जीत उसकी होती है जो हार नहीं मानता।" (Translation: "Victory belongs to those who never accept defeat.") "असफलता उस रास्ते पर आती है जिस पर चलने वाले आते नहीं।" (Translation: "Failure comes to those who do not keep moving forward.") "कर्म करो, फल की चिंता मत करो।" (Translation: "Do your duty without worrying about the results.") "शख्सियत वो नहीं जो हर किसी के सामने राखे, शख्सियत वो है जो खुद अपने आप को संवारे।" (Translation: "Personality is not about impressing everyone, but about improving oneself.") "मुश्किलें सिर्फ इसलिए आती हैं, ताकि आप उन्हें तबाह न करके, पार कर सकें।" (Translation: "Difficulties arise so that you can overcome them, not be destroyed by them.") "सपने वो नहीं जो हम सोने के बाद देखते हैं, सपने वो हैं जो हमें सोने नहीं देते।" (Translation: "Dreams are not what we see when we sleep, dreams are what keep us awake.") "संघर्ष वो नहीं जो सफलता तक जाने वाले ही करते हैं, संघर्ष तो वो है जो सफलता तक न पहुँचने के बाद भी जारी रखते हैं।" (Translation: "Struggle is not just for those who achieve success, struggle is what continues even after reaching success.") "समय का प्रतिकर्म है, किसी को समझाना नहीं।" (Translation: "Time is the best teacher; it doesn't require explanations.") "विश्वास और संघर्ष, इन्हीं दोनों की शक्ति से मिलता है सफलता।" (Translation: "Success is achieved through the power of belief and struggle.") "सच्चे प्रेम में समर्पण होता है, समर्पण में प्रेम नहीं।" (Translation: "True love is about dedication, not just affection.") "विश्वास कीजिए, धैर्य रखिए, सब कुछ सम्भव है।" (Translation: "Believe, be patient, everything is possible.")

Munshi Premchand passed away on October 8, 1936, leaving behind a rich literary legacy that has influenced generations of writers and readers alike. He remains an icon of Indian literature, known for his realism, social consciousness and dedication to bringing about positive change in society through his writings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON