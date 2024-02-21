National Chili Day 2024: Spice lovers, assemble! Chili con carne, literally meaning chili with meat, is a savoury dish filled with beans and meat. Loaded with chili peppers, meat, tomatoes, and often pinto beans or kidney beans, chili is a favourite across the world for the burst of flavours, the spice quotient and for a loved and adored lip-smacking dish. Chili con carne is often seasoned with garlic, onions, and cumin. There are a lot of variations of this dish – some prefer it without meat or beans, or on top of a baked potato. National Chili Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

National Chili Day is observed to relish this dish without any excuse. As we gear up to celebrate the special day and the special dish, here are a few facts that we should know.

Date:

Every year, National Chili Day is observed on February 22. This year, the special day will be celebrated on a Thursday.

History:

It is believed that back in 1700, some immigrants settled from Canary Islands to San Antonio, Texas, and brought the recipe of Chili with them. It was then referred to as the Spanish Stew. In 1880s, it became a popular dish in San Antonio and the way to eat it was to pick up a bowl o’ red at a chili stand, usually run by a chili queen. It featured in the 1893 World's Fair and came to be known by the name that is internationally known now.

Significance:

The best way to celebrate National Chili Day is by making a big bowl of Chili for lunch and relishing it with friends and family. Hosting a big Chili party with loved ones and sharing unique recipes can make the day extra special. On this day, several restaurants offer free samples of their signature recipes of chili for their customers.