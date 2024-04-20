National Civil Service Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Civil Service Day 2024: Civil servants of the country form the backbone of administration and citizen service. They dedicate their lives to good work and work dedicated to empowering the people of the country. Many civil servants are known for their contributions and tireless work in ensuring that the standards of life for the people of the country are made better. They work, day and night, to ensure that we get what we need for a good life. Without their contributions, we will be lost. Hence, every year, National Civil Service Day is observed to honour the achievements of the civil servants and acknowledge their efforts in ensuring that the people of the country are safe and happy. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we must remember. Every year, National Civil Service Day is observed on April 21.

Date:

Every year, National Civil Service Day is observed on April 21. This year, the special day falls on Sunday.

History:

After India became independent, the first batch of civil servants of the country were addressed by Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel. In this inspiring speech dedicated to the civil servants of the country, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel referred to them as steel frame of India. In 1947, Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel announced that National Civil Service Day will be observed every year to honour the contributions of the civil servants for the country. In Vigyan Bhavan, on April 21, 2006. The first National Civil Services Day was observed. Since then, the day is observed every year on the same day.

Significance:

The nation's development and prosperity depend heavily on the work of the civil servants of the country. This day serves as a reminder of the hard work done by them to ensure a good life for everyone. It also acknowledges the effort of the civil servants.