National Donut Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Donut Day 2024: Donuts are loved by all. It is one of the most sought-after refreshment and sweet snack to feast on. Be it having a rough day in the office or having a sweet craving to boost a boring day, a donut can take a sad day and make it better. It is a sweet snack with a variety of sprinkles on top, that adds a burst of sweetness to your taste buds. Donuts do not have any hater, and we know why. Every year, National Donut Day is observed to celebrate the lip-smacking snack as well as honour the Salvation Army Lassies. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. This year, National Donut Day will be celebrated on June 7. (Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, National Donut Day is observed on the first Friday of the month of June. This year, National Donut Day will be celebrated on June 7.

History:

During the first World War, millions of US men and women served in the war. With conflicts happening in multiple countries, it was extremely difficult for the people fighting at the front lines. In 1917, a group of women were sent to the front lines in France by the Salvation Army. This was done with the intention of boosting the morale of the soldiers. They set up makeshift huts where the soldiers could stock up their necessities and get small breaks during fighting. During this time, these women started distributing a baked sweet among the soldiers. These donuts were baked inside the helmets of the soldiers and were known as doughboys. Later, donuts became a favourite dish of millions all across the world.

Significance:

The best way to spend National Donut Day is by having donuts with your family and friends. On this day, many donut outlets give discounts on purchase of donuts. We can also visit a donut store, or try our hand at making one at home from scratch.