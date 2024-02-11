National Productivity Day 2024: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

National Productivity Day is celebrated every year in India to commemorate the founding of the National Productivity Council (NPC). The goal of the NPC is to raise national awareness of the need to boost productivity. The purpose of the festivities is to increase public awareness of innovation, efficiency, and productivity. On National Productivity Day, people can start forming positive habits that will boost productivity and raise awareness of the role that productivity plays in enhancing life quality in general. Today is to show productivity as more than just a means of boosting output; it's a concept that takes into account quality, human resource development, and environmental issues. From history to significance, scroll down to know more about this day. (Also read: World Marriage Day 2024: Date, history, significance; tips for happy marriage ) National Productivity Day is celebrated to commemorate the founding of the National Productivity Council.(Unsplash/Andreas Klassen)

National Productivity Day 2024: Date and theme

Every year National Productivity Day is observed on February 12 as an integral part of the Indian Productivity Week which is observed from February 12 to February 18. Every year a specific theme is designated to celebrate the day. This year's theme is “Artificial Intelligence (AI)- Productivity Engine for Economic Growth.” It highlights the crucial role of AI in driving a country’s economic growth and productivity. While the theme for 2023 was "Productivity, Green Growth, and Sustainability: Celebrating India’s G20 Presidency."

National Productivity Day 2024 history

The National Productivity Council was a self-governing organization founded by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in 1958. On National Productivity Day, the NPC was founded and the significance of efficiency, creativity, and productivity is highlighted. The national institution was founded with the intention of advancing India's culture of productivity.

Significance of National Productivity Day

The objective of National Productivity Day is to raise awareness of the value of efficiency, creativity and productivity. In order to optimise output and maximise the use of resources, it is essential to raise awareness of productivity. National Productivity Week and National Productivity Day are intended to create public awareness of the importance of improving the competitiveness, efficiency and quality of all facets of the Indian economy in order to make India a global leader.

Beyond just increasing output, another goal of the activities on National Productivity Day is to advance productivity as a "developing notion". The NPC aims to emphasize productivity as an all-encompassing concept that considers issues related to quality, the environment, and human resource development, among other things.