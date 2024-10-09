Navratri 2024 Day 7: Know about Maa Kalaratri, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour of the day and more

Navratri 2024 Day 7: The auspicious nine-day Hindu festival of Shardiya Navratri is celebrated yearly with pomp. Devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine avatars during this time. As we celebrate Saptami, or the seventh day, of Navratri, here's all you need to know about Maa Kalaratri - the incarnation of Adi Shakti worshipped on Day 7 - the significance of worshipping the goddess, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri, mantra, and more. Hindu devotees worship Maa Kalaratri on the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri.

Navratri 2024 Day 7: All about Maa Kalaratri

Maa Kalaratri is worshipped on the seventh day of Shardiya Navratri. She is one of the nine forms of Maa Durga and is considered the fiercest and the most ferocious form of Goddess Parvati. It is believed that when Maa Parvati removed her golden skin to kill demons, she came to be known as Maa Kalaratri.

The goddess has a dark complexion and rides a donkey. She is depicted with four hands - her right hands are in Abhaya and Varada Mudra and her left hands carry a sword and an iron hook.

Maa Kalaratri

According to beliefs, when demons Shumbha and Nishumbha defeated the gods with the help of Chanda, Munda, and Raktabeej, Lord Indra and others prayed to Maa Parvati for her help. She created Goddess Chandi to kill them. While Goddess Chandi killed the other demons, she couldn't defeat Chanda, Munda and Raktabeej. It is believed that she created Maa Kalaratri from her forehead to end them.

Goddess Kalaratri killed Chanda and Munda. However, Raktabeej had a boon from Lord Brahma that allowed every drop of his blood falling on the ground to transform into his clone. Undeterred, Maa Kalaratri began drinking his blood and killed him.

Navratri 2024 Day 7: Significance of worshipping Maa Kalaratri

Goddess Kalaratri governs the planet Shani. She is also known as Goddess Shubhankari. Her name is formed with two words - Kala means death, and Ratri stands for darkness. Thus, Kalaratri is the one who brings the 'death of darkness'. Devotees worship her because she can destroy all darkness and bring peace. She also eliminates the harmful effects of Shani on her devotees' lives and brings them happiness.

Navratri 2024 Day 7: Auspicious colour of the day

The auspicious colour of day 7, or Saptami, is royal blue. It represents richness and tranquillity.

Navratri 2024 Day 7: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, samagri

According to Drik Panchang, on October 9, the Brahma muhurat will begin at 4:40 am and end at 5:29 am. The Vijaya muhurat will last from 2:05 pm to 2:51 pm. Lastly, the Saptami tithi will begin after Shashthi ends at 12:14 pm on October 9. It will last up to 12:31 pm on October 10.

Navratri 2024 Day 7: Stuti, mantra, prathana and stotra

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

Mantra: Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah॥

Prathana: Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthita

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari

Stotra: Him Kalaratri Shrim Karali Cha Klim Kalyani Kalawati

Kalamata Kalidarpadhni Kamadisha Kupanvita

Kamabijajapanda Kamabijaswarupini

Kumatighni Kulinartinashini Kula Kamini

Klim Hrim Shrim Mantrvarnena Kalakantakaghatini

Kripamayi Kripadhara Kripapara Kripagama