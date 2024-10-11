The ninth form of Durga is Maa Siddhidatri, who is worshipped by the Hindu devotees on the ninth day of Navratri festival. Known as the giver of supernatural and meditative powers, Maa Siddhidatri is associated with the colour purple that symbolises luxury, grandeur and nobility hence, worshipping Navdurga while wearing purple is believed to bestow devotees with opulence, richness and spiritual strength. Navratri 2024 day 9: Know about Maa Siddhidatri, Maha Navmi puja vidhi, significance, shubh muhurat, colour, mantra (Photo by Twitter/ReSanskrit)

Date:

Maa Durga's devotees celebrate the ninth day of Navratri as Maha Navami, which is one of the most important days of the auspicious festival of Navratri. This year, Navami falls on October 11. Bengalis celebrate Navami on the fourth day of Durga Puja.

Significance:

Maha Navami marks the victory of Durga over the demon buffalo Mahishasura. While the nine forms of Maa Durga - Navdurga - are worshipped during the nine days of Navratri, devotees pray to Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth day.

Who is Maa Siddhidatri?

Maa Siddhidatri is worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. According to Hindu mythology, Rudra worshipped Adi-Parashakti, the supreme Goddess of Power, when the universe began. Since she had no form, Adi-Parashakti appeared in the form of Siddhidatri from the left half of Lord Shiva. When this happened, Shiva came to be known as Ardha-Narishwar.

Maa Siddhidatri provides direction and energy to planet Ketu, which is governed by her. She is the believed to be the Goddess who possesses and bestows all types of Siddhis (accomplishments) to her devotees. She has eight types of Siddhi - Anima, Mahima, Prapti, Prakamya, Garima, Laghima, Ishitva and Vashitva. She is also believed to take away ignorance from her devotees and grant them knowledge. Even Shiva is believed to have received all his Siddhis by the grace of Siddhidatri.

Maa Siddhidatri sits on a lotus and rides a lion. She has four arms - she holds a mace and Sudarshan chakra in her right hands and a lotus and a shankh in her left. She is surrounded by Gandharvas, Yakshas, Siddhas and Asuras, who worship her.

Navratri 2023 Day 9 Navami Puja Vidhi, Bhog and Timing:

Devotees should wake up early on Navami tithi and begin the day with a mahasnan. They should wear new and clean clothes, and bathe the idol of Maa Durga and Maa Siddhidatri with Gangajal. Offer her white garments, bathe her and offer sweets, dry fruits, fruits and white flowers.

Maa Siddhidatri likes Night Blooming Jasmine (Raat Ki Rani) and is said to be fond of seasonal fruits, pudi, kheer, chana, coconut and halwa hence, one should offer these items as bhog to please her. Apart from praying to Maa Siddhidatri, devotees should also perform Kanya Pujan/Kanjak on Navami as it holds much significance on Namai tithi.

While Maha Navami is on October 11, Ashwina Navratri Parana tithi is on Saturday, October 12, 2024.

Navami Tithi Begins - 12:06 PM on Oct 11, 2024

Navami Tithi Ends - 10:58 AM on Oct 12, 2024

Maa Siddhidatri Puja Mantra, Prathana, Stuti and Stotra for Day 9 -

1. Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah

2. Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini

3. Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Siddhidatri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah

4. Kanchanabha Shankhachakragadapadmadhara Mukatojvalo

Smeramukhi Shivapatni Siddhidatri Namoastute

Patambara Paridhanam Nanalankara Bhushitam

Nalisthitam Nalanarkshi Siddhidatri Namoastute

Paramanandamayi Devi Parabrahma Paramatma

Paramashakti, Paramabhakti, Siddhidatri Namoastute

Vishvakarti, Vishvabharti, Vishvaharti, Vishvaprita

Vishva Varchita, Vishvatita Siddhidatri Namoastute

Bhuktimuktikarini Bhaktakashtanivarini

Bhavasagara Tarini Siddhidatri Namoastute

Dharmarthakama Pradayini Mahamoha Vinashinim

Mokshadayini Siddhidayini Siddhidatri Namoastute