Navratri 2025 day 3: Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped tomorrow; know timings, significance, colour, puja vidhi, samagri

The third day of Navratri is all about worshipping Maa Chandraghanta.

Navratri 2025 day 3: Shardiya Navratri, the nine-day festival of vibrant devotion and togetherness, celebrated during the lunar month of Ashwin, commenced on September 22 and will culminate with Dusshera on October 2. Throughout the nine days, each day is dedicated to worshipping a specific avatar of the Navadurgas. The third day is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, the Goddess that brings happiness, peace and relief from suffering. If you and your loved ones are celebrating Navratri this festive season, keep reading to discover more about the story of Maa Chandraghanta, her significance in the Navratri rituals, shubh muhurats, puja vidhis and so on.

Who is Maa Chandraghanta? What is her significance?

According to Hindu scriptures and Drik Panchang, Maa Chandraghanta is the married form of Goddess Parvati, representing peace and welfare for her devotees. After her union with Lord Shiva, it is said that Goddess Mahagauri started adorning her forehead with a half crescent moon (Chandra) - which looks like a bell (Ghanta) - and hence she is called Maa Chandraghanta.

She is depicted as a Goddess with ten hands, mounting a tiger, with each hand carrying a different item - Trishul, Gada, Sword and Kamandal in her four left hands while gesturing the Varada Mudra with her fifth left hand; she carries a lotus flower, Arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in her four right hands, while the fifth right hand is kept in Abhaya Mudra.

According to the Shiv Puranas, Maa Chandraghanta defeated the bat-demon Jatukasura in battle, while Lord Shiva was engaged in deep meditation, shortly after their marriage. As the lore goes, Tarakasura resorted to help from the bat-demon, hoping to stop the prophecy that the sacred child of Shiva and Parvati would be his undoing. Jatukasura used his army of bats to cover the entire sky, which plunged the earth into complete darkness - wreaking havoc everywhere, including Goddess Parvati’s marital home. The Goddess sought the help of Chandradev, and used the half-moon on her forehead to light her path, preparing herself for battle. She used a bell to destabilize the bats and weaken Jatukasura, engaging her sword to defeat the demon.

The planet Shukra is governed by Goddess Chandraghanta and she also resides over the Manipura or solar plexus chakra - which is associated with self-esteem, boundaries and will power. Worshipping her on Navratri is believed to invoke Her blessings which dispel lower tendencies, physical and mental suffering, and negative energies. Her story emphasises the power of grace, determination and courage.

Navratri day 2 auspicious timings

Following are the shubh muhurats or auspicious timings for the third day of Shardiya Navratri from September 24 to September 25 this year, as per Drik Panchang:

Brahma Muhurta: 04:35 am to 05:23 am

Pratah Sandhya: 04:59 am to 06:10 am

Abhijit: None

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:14 pm to 03:02 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:15 pm to 06:39 pm

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:15 pm to 07:27 pm

Amrit Kalam: 09:11 am to 10:57 am

Nishita Muhurta: 11:49 pm to 12:37 am, Sept 25

Ravi Yoga: 04:16 pm to 06:11 am, Sept 25

Navratri day 3 colour

The auspicious colour for the third day of Navratri is royal blue. It is a vivid shade of blue which represents richness, tranquility and depth, depicting the Goddess' fierce but calming nature. Wear royal blue for your navratri celebrations on day three to invite the blessings of Goddess Chandraghanta.

Navratri day 3 puja vidhi and samagri

Following is a guide to perform Maa Chandraghanta’s puja, as per Harishyam Arts:

Preparation: Start with purification of the puja area and setting up the altar, followed by kalash sthapana.

Dhyan: Face towards the east or north and meditate on Maa Chandraghanta, visualising Her divine image adorned with the crescent moon on her forehead.

Avahan: Chant the mantra - “Om Devi Chandraghantayai Namah” - to invoke the Goddess into your hearth and home.

Offerings: Begin with offering water (Aachaman) to the deity, followed by bathing (Abhishekam) the deity with a mixture of milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar (Panchamrit) or plain water, and then a second round with Gangajal. Offer fresh clothes or chunri to the deity and apply sandalwood paste on the idol, followed by fresh flowers and garlands. Next, apply kumkum and rice grains on the idol or picture. After this, light incense sticks and a ghee lamp, waving them in a circular motion. Then present sweets, fruits and bhog to the Goddess, followed by betel leaves and nuts.

Mantra chanting: Chant Maa Chandraghanta's mantra or any Durga Saptashati stotras.

Aarti: Use a diya and camphor to perform aarti. Sing the aarti song with devotion, waving the aarti thali in front of the Goddess.

Pradakshina: Perform three to seven rounds of circumambulations, offering flowers after every round.

Conclude the puja with prayers to the deity for inner strength, courage and protection, recite the Shanti path for universal peace, and distribute prasad among family members and devotees.

