Navratri 2025: Send personalised, customised wishes with these 10 Gemini, ChatGPT prompts; add family name and more

Navratri 2025 is here and we are sure you are also itching to send a sweet wish to your loved ones. But in the era of the AI, a boring greeting card won't cut it. Why not give it a personalised touch and customise it with help from AI tools such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini? Here's how. Navratri is a time for joyous celebrations. Create personalized greetings using AI tools, Image via Google Gemini.

First, log in to Google Gemini or ChatGPT. When ready, select any of the following wonderful prompts and create a greeting of your choice. You can tweak the prompts or add names of your family members.

Let's get creating!

1. Garba Under the Stars (Photoreal):

Image via ChatGPT.

Make a photorealistic image celebrating Navratri; atmosphere vibrant, energetic, devotional. Central focus: a mixed group of friends in Chaniya Cholis and Kurtas spinning in a synchronized garba circle. Setting: temple courtyard at night draped with marigold garlands. Include a serene Durga pandal in the background, dandiya sticks with tassels, and hanging fairy lights; lighting from colorful spotlights and warm lanterns to create a joyous, dynamic feel with subtle motion blur. Style: Photoreal; Palette: red, saffron, royal blue, emerald; Shot: wide shot. Text (optional): “Happy Navratri” / “Shubh Navratri” / “નવરાત્રી મુબારક” with optional [Name/Group]. Aspect ratios: --ar 1:1, 4:5, 9:16; Quality: cinematic, high detail. Mobile delivery: bold, high-contrast text; keep important elements in center 80% with 5–8% border; generate two versions (with ≤6-word text and text-free); language variants English/Hindi/Gujarati; include token [Name/Group/Brand]; tune for JPEG compression; no watermarks.

2. Family Aarti at Home (Warm Lifestyle):

Image via ChatGPT.

Make a lifestyle image celebrating Navratri; atmosphere warm, intimate, hopeful. Central focus: a three-generation family offering aarti together. Setting: living-room altar with rangoli and diyas. Include a kalash with coconut and mango leaves, gentle incense smoke trails, and a vibrant rangoli; soft diya light creates a serene home glow. Style: natural-light photography; Palette: gold, maroon, cream; Shot: medium shot, eye level. Text (optional): “Shubh Navratri” / “Blessings to You from [Family Name]". Aspect ratios: --ar 1:1, 4:5, 9:16; Quality: ultra realistic, high detail. Mobile delivery: bold, high-contrast text; center 80% safe area, 5–8% border; two versions (text ≤6 words and text-free); English/Hindi/Gujarati; token [Name/Group/Brand]; JPEG-safe; no watermarks.

3. Kids’ Dandiya Workshop (Playful Illustration):

Image via ChatGPT.

Make a digital illustration celebrating Navratri; atmosphere playful, bright, joyful. Central focus: kids learning dandiya with a smiling instructor, tapping sticks in pairs. Setting: colorful community hall with paper lanterns. Include mini dandiya sticks, balloon garlands, and star confetti; high-key lighting for cheery energy. Style: Pixar/cartoon; Palette: candy brights (magenta, cyan, yellow, lime); Shot: full shot with slight low angle. Text (optional): “Let’s Garba!” / “Happy Navratri” with optional [School/Group]. Aspect ratios: --ar 1:1, 4:5, 9:16; Quality: high detail, clean edges. Mobile delivery: bold, high-contrast text; center 80% safe area, 5–8% border; two versions (≤6-word text and text-free); English/Hindi/Gujarati; token [Name/Group/Brand]; JPEG-safe; no watermarks.

4. Sacred Symbols Poster (Minimal Vector):

Image via Google Gemini.

Make a minimal vector greeting for Navratri; atmosphere elegant, calm, auspicious (colleague-safe). Central focus: stylized trishul, lotus, damaru, and diya arranged symmetrically over an abstract mandala. Include subtle Sanskrit patterning and a kalash silhouette; flat, graphic lighting for a refined ceremonial look. Style: flat vector poster; Palette: crimson, gold, ivory, charcoal; Shot: centered, straight-on. Text (optional): “Shubh Navratri” with optional [Team/Brand]. Aspect ratios: --ar 1:1, 4:5; Quality: crisp lines, print-ready. Mobile delivery: bold, high-contrast text; center 80% safe area, 5–8% border; two versions (≤6-word text and text-free); English/Hindi/Gujarati; token [Name/Group/Brand]; JPEG-safe; no watermarks.

5. Dandiya Macro (Premium Close-up):

Image via Google Gemini.

Make a macro still celebrating Navratri; atmosphere dramatic, festive, premium. Central focus: two lacquered dandiya sticks crossing, tiny mirror-work reflecting bokeh. Setting: blurred garba floor with scattered petals. Include marigold petals, glitter dust, and a rangoli edge; rim-lit shallow depth of field to create cinematic sparkle. Style: cinematic product macro; Palette: deep reds, golds, ebony; Shot: extreme close-up, low angle, bokeh background. Text (optional): “Navratri” / “Happy Navratri” with optional [Name]. Aspect ratios: --ar 1:1, 4:5, 9:16; Quality: cinematic, film grain, 4k. Mobile delivery: bold, high-contrast text; center 80% safe area, 5–8% border; two versions (≤6-word text and text-free); English/Hindi/Gujarati; token [Name/Group/Brand]; JPEG-safe; no watermarks.

6. Stadium Garba Spiral (Epic Scale):

Image via ChatGPT.

Make an aerial spectacle celebrating Navratri; atmosphere grand, energetic, uplifting (great for groups). Central focus: thousands forming concentric garba circles, moving in spirals. Setting: an open stadium with a festive stage. Include sweeping searchlights, LED wristbands, and a gentle fireworks haze; dynamic spotlights plus ambient stadium glow for an epic light-fest effect. Style: photorealistic aerial; Palette: electric jewel tones; Shot: bird’s-eye long shot. Text (optional): “Garba Nights” / “Happy Navratri” with optional [Group/Company]. Aspect ratios: --ar 1:1, 9:16; Quality: ultra realistic, high detail. Mobile delivery: bold, high-contrast text; center 80% safe area, 5–8% border; two versions (≤6-word text and text-free); English/Hindi/Gujarati; token [Name/Group/Brand]; JPEG-safe; no watermarks.

7. Folk Art Goddess Motifs (Handcrafted):

Image via Google Gemini.

Make a folk-art painting celebrating Navratri; atmosphere traditional, artisanal, spiritual. Central focus: symbolic Durga motifs—eyes, trishul, lion silhouette, lotus—woven into a narrative border. Setting: textured handmade paper look. Include peacocks, vines, and hints of mirror-work; soft, matte lighting for a museum-print feel. Style: Madhubani/Gond-inspired digital painting; Palette: terracotta, indigo, turmeric, leaf green; Shot: full frame, symmetrical composition. Text (optional): “Jai Ambe Maa” / “Shubh Navratri” with optional [Name]. Aspect ratios: --ar 1:1, 4:5; Quality: painterly detail, rich texture. Mobile delivery: bold, high-contrast text; center 80% safe area, 5–8% border; two versions (≤6-word text and text-free); English/Hindi/Gujarati; token [Name/Group/Brand]; JPEG-safe; no watermarks.

8. Street Fest & Food Stalls (Neon Documentary):

Image via Google Gemini.

Make a candid, documentary-style Navratri scene; atmosphere lively, colorful, street-smart (friends). Central focus: friends taking a selfie after garba, laughing with plates of street snacks. Setting: night bazaar lined with chaat and sweet stalls. Include colorful bunting, jalebi coils, and a sugarcane juice cart; neon signs and string lights create an urban festival glow. Style: candid street photo; Palette: neon pinks, teals, amber; Shot: candid mid-shot with a slight Dutch angle. Text (optional): “Nine Nights, One Vibe” / “Happy Navratri” with optional [Friends Group Name]. Aspect ratios: --ar 1:1, 9:16; Quality: cinematic, light grain, high detail. Mobile delivery: bold, high-contrast text; center 80% safe area, 5–8% border; two versions (≤6-word text and text-free); English/Hindi/Gujarati; token [Name/Group/Brand]; JPEG-safe; no watermarks.

9. Corporate Clean Greeting (Premium Minimal):

Image via Google Gemini.

Make a clean corporate Navratri greeting; atmosphere refined, optimistic, festive (colleague-safe). Central focus: tasteful arrangement of kalash, diya, marigold strand, and subtle mandala line art on a neutral backdrop. Include a gold emboss effect, soft studio shadows, and tiny sparkles; high-key lighting for a polished premium look. Style: minimal design render; Palette: ivory, soft gold, muted saffron; Shot: straight-on product layout with ample negative space. Text (optional): “Happy Navratri” / “Festive Greetings” with optional “from [Company/Team]”. Aspect ratios: --ar 1:1, 4:5; Quality: crisp, print-ready, high detail. Mobile delivery: bold, high-contrast text; center 80% safe area, 5–8% border; two versions (≤6-word text and text-free); English/Hindi/Gujarati; token [Name/Group/Brand]; JPEG-safe; no watermarks.

10. Temple Steps at Golden Hour (Elegant Cinematic):

Image via Google Gemini.

Make a cinematic Navratri greeting; atmosphere peaceful, glowing, inspiring (family-friendly). Central focus: a couple in traditional attire lighting diyas along temple steps. Setting: heritage temple façade at sunset. Include a rangoli trail, hanging bells, and soft incense smoke; golden-hour lighting for a poetic, serene mood. Style: film still; Palette: sunset oranges, sandstone, peacock blue; Shot: full shot using rule-of-thirds framing. Text (optional): “Blessed Navratri” / “Shubh Navratri” with optional [Family Name]. Aspect ratios: --ar 1:1, 4:5; Quality: cinematic, dramatic lighting, 4k. Mobile delivery: bold, high-contrast text; center 80% safe area, 5–8% border; two versions (≤6-word text and text-free); English/Hindi/Gujarati; token [Name/Group/Brand]; JPEG-safe; no watermarks.

This story contains AI-generated elements.