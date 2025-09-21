Happy Navratri 2025: 30+ wishes, images, messages, greetings, Facebook and WhatsApp status to share on Shardiya Navratri

Happy Navratri 2025: Shardiya Navratri is almost here! This much-awaited festival will begin on Monday, September 22, and conclude on October 2 with Durga Visarjan. Over these nine days, devotees worship Maa Durga and her nine divine forms, the Navdurgas. To make the celebrations even more special, we’ve curated a collection of heartfelt greetings that you can share with your loved ones. (Also read: Navratri 2025 day 1: Who is Maa Shailputri? Date, time, Ghatasthapana muhurat, rituals, puja vidhi and colour of the day ) Happy Navratri 2025: Celebrate Shardiya Navratri by sharing these wishes, messages, images and greetings.(Freepik)

Happy Navratri 2025 wishes and messages

1. Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Navratri! May Maa Durga bless you with health, wealth, and happiness.

2. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga fill your life with joy, peace, and prosperity. Happy Navratri!

Navratri is a Hindu festival celebrated over nine nights in honour of Maa Durga. (Canva)

3. Celebrate these nine nights with devotion and happiness. Wishing you a blessed Navratri!

4. May Maa Durga shower her choicest blessings on you and your family. Happy Navratri!

5. Let’s rejoice in the power of Maa Durga. Wishing you a safe and blissful Navratri!

6. May this Navratri bring positivity, success, and happiness to your life. Jai Maa Durga!

7. Light up your home and heart with the divine spirit of Navratri. Happy celebrations!

The festival occurs twice a year: Chaitra Navratri in spring and Shardiya Navratri in autumn. (Canva)

8. May Maa Durga give you the strength to overcome all obstacles. Wishing you a joyous Navratri!

9. May the nine nights of Navratri bring endless happiness and prosperity to you.

10. Celebrate this Navratri with faith, devotion, and love. Maa Durga bless you!

Shardiya Navratri WhatsApp and Facebook status

11. Wishing you a colourful and joyous Navratri filled with divine blessings.

12. May Maa Durga’s grace guide you towards success and happiness. Happy Navratri!

13. Let the festive spirit of Navratri brighten your life with joy and positivity.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 will be observed from September 22 to October 2.(Canva)

14. On this auspicious festival, may Maa Durga bless you with health, wealth, and courage.

15. Celebrate Navratri with devotion and let the divine power of Maa Durga inspire you.

16. May your Navratri be filled with love, laughter, and divine blessings.

17. Wishing you a blessed Navratri and a life full of success and happiness.

18. Let the devotion, colours, and energy of Navratri fill your heart with joy.

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of Maa Durga.(Canva)

19. May the festival of Navratri bring peace, harmony, and prosperity to your home.

20. Wishing you nine nights of happiness, devotion, and divine blessings.

Navratri 2025 greetings for friends and family

21. May Maa Durga guide you in every step of life. Happy Navratri to you and your family!

22. Celebrate the victory of good over evil with joy and devotion this Navratri.

23. May Maa Durga’s blessings always protect you and your loved ones.

24. Let the divine energy of Navratri fill your life with hope and positivity.

Durga Puja, especially celebrated in Bengal, coincides with Shardiya Navratri.(Canva)

25. Wishing you a joyful Navratri full of colours, dance, and devotion.

26. May the nine forms of Maa Durga bring health, wealth, and happiness to you.

27. Celebrate this Navratri with faith and devotion. May Maa Durga bless you abundantly!

28. Wishing you a sparkling Navratri filled with love, laughter, and devotion.

29. May the spirit of Navratri fill your life with courage, positivity, and happiness.

30. Jai Maa Durga! Wishing you a blessed and joyous Navratri with your loved ones.

31. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga empower you to achieve your dreams this Navratri and always.

32. Celebrate the nine nights with devotion, dance, and joy—wishing you a vibrant and blessed Navratri!

33. Let Maa Durga’s energy fill your life with strength, happiness, and endless prosperity this Navratri.

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.