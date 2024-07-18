Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know

Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Nelson Mandela, known as the father of the nation in South Africa, is a prominent personality in the history of the world. He is known for fighting for the fundamental rights of each and every person and dedicating his life and service to uplifting living conditions, strengthening unity and communication and standing up for seeking justice for all. He fought for the empowerment of men and women and dedicated his life to this service. Every year, Nelson Mandela International Day is observed to honour his life and contributions to the world. As we celebrate the special day, here are a few facts that we should remember. Every year, Nelson Mandela International Day is observed on July 18.(BLOOMBERG NEWS)

Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Date

Every year, Nelson Mandela International Day is observed on July 18. This year, Nelson Mandela International Day is observed on Thursday. He is known for several things, but perhaps he is best known for successfully leading the resistance to South Africa's policy of apartheid in the 20th century. During this time, he was incarcerated at Robben Island Prison from 1964-1982.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: History

Nelson Mandela was born on July 18, 1918. July 18 was chosen as Nelson Mandela International Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the great leader. On May 10, 1994, Nelson Mandela was voted as the first democratically elected President of South Africa. He is regarded as the ‘Father of the Nation’ in South Africa. Nelson Mandela was an embodiment of faith, compassion, empathy, love, and faith in the goodness of people.

Nelson Mandela International Day 2024: Significance

This year’s Nelson Mandela International Day theme is – Combatting poverty and inequality is in our hands. Nelson Mandela devoted 67 years of his life to service. He was an international peacemaker and the first elected President of free South Africa. Nelson Mandela had the vision of a world free from injustice, poverty, and inequality. The day is also observed as a way of starting conversations regarding the inequalities that exist on the planet and exploring ways to combat them.