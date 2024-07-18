Nelson Mandela International Day: On a Mandela trail through South Africa

His birth name was Rolihlahla Mandela. In the Xhosa-speaking Tembu people, the name Rolihlahla means ‘pulling the branch of a tree or troublemaker’. The name ‘Nelson’ was given to him by his teacher on his first day of elementary school as she could not pronounce his name. And that is how the world remembers Nelson Mandela (1918-2013), the iconic anti-apartheid activist, the first Black president of South Africa and recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. (Also Read | Top natural phenomena that are a must for your travel bucket list) Nelson Mandela Capture Site.

In 1964, Mandela was sentenced to life imprisonment for plotting to overthrow South Africa’s apartheid regime. He was incarcerated on Robben Island for 18 of his 27 years in prison; his prison number was 46664 (the number stemming from the fact that he was the 466th prisoner of 1964).

Mandela, also known as Madiba, received more than 695 awards, including the 1993 Nobel Peace Prize. More than 25 schools, universities and educational institutions have been named after Nelson Mandela and at least 19 scholarships and foundations bear his name. More than 95 sculptures, statues, or pieces of art have been made of him or dedicated to him, the most famous being the 9ft bronze statue - the first statue of a Black person to be housed in Parliament Square.

Nelson Mandela Day (July 18)

Every year, Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated on July 18, his birthday; this year’s theme being ‘Joining hands, connecting communities’.

If you are in South Africa, here are the six most important stops on a Nelson Mandela trail.

Robben Island, Western Cape province:

Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27-year prison sentence at the infamous prison on this Island along with 3,000 political prisoners to end apartheid.

Tour: Entry fee for non-South Africans is ZAR 1,400 (INR 6,360) per adult

Nelson Mandela Statue, Drakenstein Correctional Centre, Western Cape province:

This is one of the many sites that house an important part of Mandela’s journey. It was in a house on this property, that Nelson Mandela spent the last 14 months of his 27-year prison sentence. It was also through the gates of Drakenstein Correctional Centre that Madiba walked out a free man in 1990.

Tour: No entry fee.

Mandela House, Soweto, Gauteng province:

Known as the only street in the world to have homed two Nobel Peace Prize recipients, Vilakazi Street is undoubtedly South Africa’s most famous street. The popular red brick four-roomed house, built in 1945, is now a complete museum holding collections of Madiba memorabilia. The bullet holes and petrol-bomb scorch mark this home endured at the height of apartheid are evident on the walls to date.

Tour: Entrance fee for Non-South Africans (above 18 years) is ZAR 180 (INR 817), above 60 years: ZAR 180 (INR 817), 7-18 years ZAR 70 (INR 317), Students ZAR 70 (INR 317), no entry fee for visitors younger than 7 years.

Nelson Mandela Capture Site, Howick, KwaZulu-Natal province:

Built on the very spot where Nelson Mandela was arrested on August 5, 1962, leading to his 27-year prison sentence, the Nelson Mandela Capture site is now a world-class exhibition made up of 50 steel columns strategically arranged to form Mandela’s face when viewed at a particular angle.

Tour: Entry fee starts at ZAR 30 (INR 135) for young adults and ZAR 100 (INR 453) for adults.

The Voting Line, Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape province:

The Voting Line, a series of laser-cut steel figures representing South Africans who voted in the first democratic elections on April 27, 1994, and forms part of Route 67 in Port Elizabeth — a scenic trail that pays tribute to Madiba's 67 years of service to humanity. The 38-metre-long metal sculpture depicts South Africans connected together in a line.

Tour: No entry fee.

Johannesburg City Sightseeing Tour:

You can visit the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory by taking a Johannesburg City Sightseeing Green Tour bus. Wander around Madiba’s post-presidential office, and view the permanent exhibition on Nelson Mandela’s life and times and a variety of temporary exhibitions. The Centre is open from 9am to 4pm Monday to Saturday, and the City Sightseeing South Africa shop is an ideal place to buy memorabilia.

Restaurant dedicated to Nelson Mandela:

Sanctuary Mandela is a 36-seater contemporary dining restaurant that serves as a tribute to Mandela’s favourite dishes as previously prepared by his long-time personal chef, Xoliswa Ndoyiya. For over 20 years, Xoliswa Ndoyiya was Madiba’s personal and family chef. Xoliswa is also the author of Ukutya Kwasekhaya: Tastes from Nelson Mandela's Kitchen.

The Oxtail Stew & Tripe (the lining of farm animals) were two of Mandela’s favourite dishes.

Good to know:

Visa: Visa fee is INR 2,040 when applying through VFS in Mumbai (cost varies across cities). The South African embassy generally takes between 05 and 10 days working days to process tourist visa which is valid for up to 90 days from the date of issue.

Flight Duration & Cost from India to South Africa: Typically takes over 12 hours (excluding layover) & Economy return flights cost starts at approximately INR 42,000.

Flight Routes: There are no direct flights between India and South Africa but there are flight connections to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and other cities .

Airlines: Ethiopian Airlines, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Kenya Airways, Qatar Airways, Air India provide non-direct flights to South Africa from various Indian cities.

Book a tour: You can book tours with direct assistance of hotel partners; each hotel provides a range of curated packages showcasing must-see attractions clubbed with nearby destinations.

(Source: South Africa Tourism)