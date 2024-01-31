Optimist Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Optimist Day: Every year on the first Thursday of February, people around the world celebrate Optimist Day. Each year, Optimist groups around the world volunteer their time and expertise to help local youth. They offer programmes in leadership, sports, wellness and safety, and the arts. Optimist Day celebrates young people and volunteers who give back to their communities in a variety of ways. Every day, the creativity and vitality of the next generation make our cities, schools and neighbourhoods what they are today - a vital part of our growing communities. These young volunteers, under the guidance of their mentors, make a connection between themselves and the wider world. Their care gives us all hope for the future. Scroll down to learn more about this day. (Also read: International Zebra Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know ) Optimist Day is observed every year on the first Thursday of February(Pixabay)

Optimist Day 2024 date and history

Optimist Day is observed every year on the first Thursday of February and this year it will be celebrated on January 1. The resolution to recognise Optimist Day in Quebec was introduced in early 2013 by Sylvain Levesque, a member of the Lorretteville Optimist Club and the Quebec National Assembly. Later that year, delegates to the Optimist International Convention in Cincinnati voted a resolution declaring the first Thursday of February to be observed annually as Optimist Day. The date fell on Optimist Day in Quebec.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

Michel Lamothe, another Optimist, asked Levesque, who was then a member of the Duberger Optimist Club, to think about introducing the resolution. Levesque concurred, and all votes were cast in favour of the measure. Levesque responded, "We normally start our work at the National Assembly in the first week of February and we could pass the resolution at that moment," when asked why the first Thursday in February was chosen. Optimists all around the world still celebrate Optimist Day on the first Thursday of February as a way of showing their gratitude to him for making the effort to introduce the resolution.

Significance of Optimist Day

On Optimist Day, Optimist International clubs and members raise awareness in their communities of their efforts to improve the lives of young people. They do this by celebrating the annual day and/or by wearing Optimist insignia. To encourage others to choose optimism for themselves, Optimist Clubs select a venue and hand out copies of the Optimist Creed.

Many local governments regularly issue proclamations in recognition of Optimist Day so that their communities can look to the future with hope, in addition to the clubs and members who observe the day. They can honour the volunteers who give freely of their time, energy and talent on Optimist Day to create a bright and serene tomorrow.