Papmochani Ekadashi 2024: Date, puja rituals, vrat katha, significance, shubh muhurat and all you need to know

Papmochani Ekadashi holds immense significance for Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. It is considered the most sacred Ekadashi as it is believed to have the power to absolve the sins of devotees. Papmochani Ekadashi fast is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi (eleventh day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase) in the month of Chaitra. This Ekadashi falls on the eleventh day of the Hindu lunar month, particularly during the Krishna Paksha of Chaitra, according to the Hindu calendar. In the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, corresponds to the Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month. However, both North Indian and South Indian traditions observe it on the same day. Papmochani Ekadashi is celebrated between Holika Dahan and Chaitra Navratri. From date to timings, scroll down to know more. (Also read: Shani Trayodashi 2024: Date, puja rituals, significance, shubh muhurat and everything you need to know ) Papmochani Ekadashi is a sacred Hindu observance dedicated to Lord Vishnu.(Pixabay)

Papmochani Ekadashi 2024 date and timing

This year the auspicious occasion of Papmochani Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, April 5. The timings and shubh muhurat are as follows:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 04:14 PM, 4 April, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 01:28 PM, April 5, 2024

Parana Time: 05:36 AM to 08:05 AM, April 6, 2024

Dwadashi End Moment: 10:19 AM, April 6, 2024

Papmochani Ekadashi vrat katha

The significance of Papmochani Ekadashi is elaborated in the Bhavishyottara Purana, where Lord Krishna himself explained its importance to King Yudhishthira. According to legend, Sage Medhavi, a devout follower of Lord Shiva, resided in the forest of Chaitraratha, where he practised rigorous meditation. Despite attempts by the apsara Manjughosa to seduce him, Sage Medhavi remained steadfast due to his unwavering devotion and purity of mind.

Manjughosa, unable to entice the sage, resorted to singing seductively. This attracted the attention of Lord Kamdev, who used his magical bow to draw Medhavi's focus towards Manjughosa. As a result, Sage Medhavi lost his purity of mind and eventually married Manjughosa. However, after some time, Manjughosa grew disinterested in the sage and abandoned him, leaving him feeling deceived. In retaliation, the sage cursed her to become an ugly witch.

Feeling remorseful for her actions, Manjughosa sought redemption and decided to observe the Papmochani Ekadashi fast. Sage Medhavi, upon his father Sage Chyavana's advice, also observed the fast. Sage Chyavana assured Medhavi that observing the fast on this auspicious day would absolve him of his sins. Both Sage Medhavi and Manjughosa observed the fast and were relieved of their sins, attaining redemption and purification.

Significance of Papmochani Ekadashi

Papmochani Ekadashi holds significant religious importance among Hindus. The term "Papmochani" is derived from "Paap," meaning sin, and "Mochani," meaning the remover. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. It falls on the 11th day of both Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha, with this particular observance occurring during Krishna Paksha.

Devotees observe this fast with the intention of seeking blessings from Lord Vishnu and purifying themselves of past sins, whether committed knowingly or unknowingly. Papmochani Ekadashi is particularly significant for individuals seeking to absolve themselves of their past wrongdoings. Through prayers and fasting on this auspicious day, devotees aim to purify their souls and gain spiritual merit.

Papmochani Ekadashi puja rituals

1. Start the day by waking up early and taking a bath before beginning the puja rituals.

2. Make sure that the house, especially the puja room where the altar will be placed, is thoroughly cleaned.

3. Place an idol of Lord Vishnu on the altar along with a Shree Yantra symbolising Goddess Lakshmi.

4. Light a diya with desi ghee and apply tilak as a mark of respect.

5. Offer a garland of yellow flowers and Tulsi Dal as an offering.

6. Recite the Vrat Katha and chant various mantras dedicated to Lord Vishnu as part of the Ekadashi observance.

7. In the evening, offer bhog prasad and perform the aarti of Lord Vishnu.

8. For individuals unable to observe a strict fast, it is acceptable to consume dairy products and other sattvik foods. This includes dishes like kuttu poori and aaloo ki sabzi, prepared with rock salt, which are considered suitable for consumption during Ekadashi.