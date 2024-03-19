Amalaki Ekadashi 2024: Is Rangbhari Ekadashi on March 20 or 21? Date, rituals, significance, celebration, puja timings

The auspicious Hindu festival of Amalaki Ekadashi falls between Maha Shivratri and Holi. According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi of Phalgun Shukla Paksha is known as Amalaki Ekadashi. Also known as Rangbhari Ekadashi, it falls in February or March and is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati are also worshipped on this day. It is the only Ekadashi dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. A special puja is held for Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati at Kashi Vishwanath Varanasi on this day. The festival has much significance for Hindu devotees. They observe a vrat (fast) on this festival as it is believed that devotees' wishes are fulfilled if they fast and worship Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva with dedication. Scroll through to find out the correct date, rituals, significance, celebration, puja timings and more. Amalaki Ekadashi 2024: Know all about the date, rituals, significance, celebration, puja timings and more inside.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2024 Date: Is Rangbhari Ekadashi on March 20 or 21?

According to Drik Panchang, Amalaki Ekadashi falls on March 20. The Amalaki Ekadashi fast will be observed on March 20 and the vrat Parana (breaking of fast) time is from 1:41 pm to 4:07 pm on March 21.

Amalaki Ekadashi 2024: Puja timings

According to Drik Panchang,

Time of completion of Hari Vasar on the day of Paran Tithi - March 21, 8:58 am

Ekadashi Tithi Starts - March 20, 2024 at 12:21 am

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - March 21, 2024 at 02:22 am

Amalaki Ekadashi 2024: Rituals, significance and celebration

Drik Panchang says the ending of the fast of Ekadashi is called Parana. Parana is performed after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. It is very important to break the Ekadashi fast before the end of Dwadashi Tithi. Moreover, Ekadashi fast should not be broken even during Hari Vasar. Devotees who are fasting should wait for Hari Vasar to end before breaking the fast.

On the day of the fast, devotees should recite the Ekadashi fast story. It is believed that reciting the Vrat Katha helps fulfil all wishes by the grace of Lord Vishnu and one attains salvation and freedom from all sins. They should also wake up early in the morning, bathe, and meditate. After this, clean the temple, spread a red coloured cloth, install the idol or statue of Lord Vishnu, light a lamp, offer Amla, and worship Lord Vishnu. After the puja, install a Kalash under the Amla tree, worship the tree, and offer incense, lamp, sandalwood, roli, flowers and Akshat. One should also feed the poor or Brahmins.