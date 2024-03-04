Vijaya Ekadashi 2024: Date, rituals, puja muhurat, significance and parana time

Vijaya Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Phalguna according to Hindu calendar. It usually falls in February or March every year and also known as Phalguna Krishna Ekadashi. The word Vijaya means victory and anyone who observes this day-long fast is blessed with success and victory in all their endeavours. Ekadashi, the eleventh day of the lunar calendar, is an auspicious day for Hindus and usually occurs twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Praksha. It is a very important fast for devotees of Vishnu who either fast with food and water (nirjala) or consume sattvik and vrat-friendly diet which helps them to cleanse the body and the mind. (Also read | Jaya Ekadashi 2024: Date, rituals, puja and parana time, significance and more) Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on March 6, Wednesday this year

Vijaya Ekadashi 2024 date

Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on March 6, Wednesday this year. There are in total 24 Ekadashi observances in a year, and the fast is observed twice a month.

Vijaya Ekadashi significance

Vijaya Ekadashi is all about achieving victory against enemies and opponents and people observing this auspicious fast are unstoppable till their goal is achieved. Vijaya Ekadashi fast also finds mention in puranas and it is said that many kings in ancient times have won fierce battles due to effect of this fast. Even the toughest of battles can be conquered with this fast. Seemingly impossible goals can be achieved through this fast, it is believed. Observing this fast is also help one get rid of sins and suffering.

Vijaya Ekadashi Parana time

Vijaya Ekadashi fast Parana or conclusion will be done on March 7.

Here are the timings as per drikpanchang.com.

Parana time: 1:43 pm to 4:04 pm

On parana day, Hari Vasara End Moment: 9:30 am

Parana Time for Vaishnava Ekadashi on March 8: 06:38 am to 09:00 am

Vijaya Ekadashi Tithi

Ekadashi Tithi begins: 6:30 am on March 06, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi ends: 4:13 am on March 07, 2024

Vijaya Ekadashi rituals