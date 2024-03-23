Phalguna Purnima Vrat 2024: Date, significance, puja rituals, auspicious timings and more

For Hindus, Purnima, or the full moon, has special religious and spiritual significance. It is considered auspicious to perform all puja ceremonies and other religious activities on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, a Purnima is known as Phalguna Purnima if it falls in the month of Phalguna during the Shukla Paksha and is marked as a full moon day. The Gregorian calendar indicates that the day falls in either February or March. In addition, several other festivals are observed during the month of Phalguna, including Holi, Maha Shivratri and Vasant Panchami. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu and seek his blessings on this day. This day is also used for Satyanarayan Vrat. (Also read: As per the Hindu beliefs, Full Moon Day or Purnima is regarded as a highly auspicious and fortunate day.(Rodrigo Arangua / AFP)

Phalguna Purnima Vrat 2024 date and time

This year Falgun Purnima will be observed on March 24 and 25, 2024. The auspicious timings to observe the event are as follows:

Purnima Tithi Begins: 09:54 AM, March 24, 2024

Purnima Tithi Ends: 2:29 PM, March 25, 2024

Falgun Purnima 2024: Significance

Falgun Purnima is a very important Hindu religious festival. The purpose of this day is to honour Lord Vishnu. On the day of the full moon, devotees fast and pray to Lord Vishnu and the moon god for prosperity and happiness. On this auspicious day, people visit temples dedicated to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Vishnu and observe Satyanarayan Vrat.

On Falgun Purnima, it is considered auspicious to take a holy dip in the Ganga. On the day of Purnima, people worship Lord Moon and Lord Surya. On this day, giving alms to Brahmins is considered auspicious. It is also considered a favourable day for all spiritual and religious pursuits. The full moon uses its rays to bestow blessings on the planet.

Falgun Purnima 2024 puja rituals

1. Get up early in the morning and take a holy bath.

2. Many devotees travel to holy places to bathe in the Ganga.

3. People observe a strict fast in honour of Lord Satyanarayan on this auspicious day.

4. Making donations is also considered fulfilling.

5. The full moon day is auspicious for religious activities.

6. Many devotees use this day as an opportunity to engage in spiritual activities.

7. On the day of Purnima, part of the custom is to offer kheer to Lord Vishnu and the moon.

8. To ask for favours, one must offer Arghya to the moon god in the evening.