Pink Moon 2025: Why April’s full moon is called the ‘Pink’ Moon? Check India timings and religious significance

Pink Moon 2025: Attention all stargazers and astronomy lovers! After witnessing a blood moon in March, get ready for a stunning celestial treat in April. On the night of April 12, the sky will light up with the charming Pink Moon, also referred to as the 'micromoon.' This annual event takes place during April's first full moon, symbolising the arrival of spring. (Also read: Baisakhi 2025: Is it on April 13 or 14? Know correct date, history, significance and celebration ) The Super Pink Moon, peaking on April 12, 2025, promises a stunning sight for skywatchers.(Representational Image- Unsplash )

What is Pink Moon?

The name 'Pink Moon' might make it sound like the moon will glow with a rosy hue but that is not actually the case. The term comes from a spring-blooming wildflower, not the moon's colour.

Why is it called the Pink Moon?

The Old Farmer's Almanac, which started popularising full moon names in the 1930s, explains that April's full moon is often called the "Pink Moon" by some Eastern Native American tribes because of its association with early blooming wildflowers. The Maine Farmers' Almanac specifically links the name to the herb moss pink, a vibrant flower native to the Eastern U.S. that blossoms in early spring.

On April 12, 2025, the Pink Moon will illuminate the night sky, marking the arrival of spring. (X - @bradjperry)

NASA adds that this full moon goes by several other seasonal names, such as the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and the fish moon, used by coastal tribes to mark the period when shad fish begin to spawn along the Atlantic Coast. Some tribes also named it after other springtime changes, calling it the "breaking ice moon" or the "moon when the ducks come back," all highlighting the renewal and transformation that spring brings.

When and where to watch Pink Moon in India

The enchanting Pink Moon will be visible in India on the morning of Sunday, April 13, 2025. While it is expected to peak around 8:22 pm EDT on Saturday, April 12, skywatchers in India can catch a glimpse of it around 5:00 am IST on Sunday. You don't need any special equipment, just step out onto your balcony, rooftop or even catch it from your window to witness this celestial beauty.

Religious significance of Pink Moon

For Hindus, this full moon holds special spiritual significance as it aligns with Hanuman Jayanti, the celebration of Lord Hanuman's birth. It's typically observed on the full moon day of Chaitra, the Hindu lunar month.

Among Buddhists, this full moon is known as Bak Poya. It commemorates Buddha's historic visit to Sri Lanka, where he peacefully resolved a conflict between rival leaders, averting war through dialogue and wisdom.

In the Christian ecclesiastical calendar, this full moon is referred to as the Paschal Moon. The term "Paschal" comes from the Latinized word for Passover, "Pesach." Easter, also known as Pascha, is celebrated on the first Sunday following this first full moon of spring, making it a key moment in the Christian liturgical year.