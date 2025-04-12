Pink Moon to light up skies on Saturday, Sunday: When and how to watch in India

The Pink Moon is a unique full moon that will occur on April 12, 2025. Without a telescope, people from all over India can view it from their homes, balconies, or rooftops. The Super Pink Moon, peaking on April 12, 2025, promises a spectacular sight for sky watchers.(Unsplash )

Despite the moniker "Pink Moon" suggesting that the moon will turn a lovely shade of pink, this is not the case. Instead, the title comes from a flower that blooms in the spring. Additionally, the moon will appear somewhat smaller and less dazzling than usual this year since it will be a micro moon.

Why is it called the 'Pink Moon'?

The term "Pink Moon" has its roots in ancient seasonal customs, especially those of Native Americans and Europeans. In the past, people named every full moon to keep track of the changing seasons.

Around this time of year, pink wildflowers called phlox bloom, hence the name of April's full moon. They are among the first springtime blooms. For this reason, even though the moon will not be pink, it is called the Pink Moon.

Time and Date

In the United States, the April Pink Moon 2025 will take place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8:22 pm EDT or 5:00 am IST on April 13, as reported by Jagran Josh.

The ideal time to see this full moon is right after sunset, when it rises in the east, when the "moon illusion" makes it appear larger and atmospheric conditions may give it a soft orange tint.

Will India be able to see the full moon in April?

Indeed, India will be able to see the April Pink Moon in 2025. It will take place at 8:22 pm (EDT) on Saturday, April 12, 2025, which is equivalent to 5:00 am IST on Sunday, April 13, 2025. The greatest places to observe the moon are those that are far from light pollution, like broad fields, hilltops, or rural areas, yet you can see the moon from anywhere in India.

Top locations and viewing advice

On Saturday, April 12, 2025, at 8:22 pm EDT or Sunday, April 13, 2025, at 5:52 am IST, the April Pink Moon 2025 will rise. The following are the top places and advice for seeing this celestial event:

Timing

*Dusk is the best time to see the moonrise because it will happen soon after sunset.

*About a day before and after its peak phase, the moon will appear full.

Location

*Pick a spot that offers a good view of the eastern horizon, like a beach, a hilltop, or an open field.

*Visibility will be improved in areas with low levels of light pollution.

Equipment

*To view details like craters and shadows, use telescopes or binoculars.

*For photography, utilise a tripod-equipped camera and add foreground objects to create dramatic images.

Accompanying Star

Seek out Spica, the Virgo constellation's brightest star, which is situated close to the Pink Moon.

Top Sites

*Urban Areas: Unhindered views to the east from rooftops or tall structures.

*Rural Areas: Parks with dark skies or rural areas remote from urban lights.

*Coastal Regions: Open-horizon beaches or cliffs.