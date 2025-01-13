Pongal 2025: When is Pongal? Know date, history, significance and all about 4 days of the festival
Pongal 2025: Pongal, one of Southern India's most cherished harvest festivals, is celebrated with great enthusiasm, particularly in Tamil Nadu. This year, Pongal begins on January 14, 2025, and spans four days, concluding on January 17, with each day carrying unique significance. The festival marks the start of the harvest season, a time when farmers offer gratitude to nature for a fruitful yield. (Also read: Lohri 2025: When is Lohri? Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance, puja rituals, samagri and all you need to know )
Beyond the agricultural celebrations, Pongal signifies new beginnings and the conclusion of winter, bringing joy and hope to millions. From history to significance, here is all you need to know about this auspicious festival.
What is Pongal 2025? Know date and timings
Pongal, celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month of Thai, aligns with other regional harvest festivals like Makar Sankranti in Eastern India, Lohri in Punjab, and Uttarayan in Gujarat.
This year, Pongal festivities will begin on January 14, 2025, and continue until January 17 (Friday), according to Drik Panchang. The auspicious time for performing puja is between 8:00 AM and 10:30 AM, adding a spiritual essence to the grand celebrations.
All about the four days of Pongal
Bhogi Pongal (January 14, 2025)
The festival begins with Bhogi Pongal, a day of cleansing and renewal. Old and unwanted items are burned in bonfires, symbolising the end of the past and a fresh start. Homes are thoroughly cleaned to invite positivity and good vibes.
Surya or Thai Pongal (January 15, 2025)
The second and most significant day, Thai Pongal honours the Sun God. Families prepare the traditional sweet rice dish, Pongal, using freshly harvested rice, milk, and jaggery. The dish is offered to the Sun as gratitude for a bountiful harvest and shared among loved ones.
Mattu Pongal (January 16, 2025)
Mattu Pongal pays tribute to cattle, the backbone of agriculture. Farmers bathe their cattle, paint their horns, adorn them with garlands, and feed them special treats.
Kaanum Pongal (January 17, 2025)
The festival concludes with Kaanum Pongal, a day for family gatherings, relaxation, and cultural festivities. Loved ones come together to celebrate unity, share meals, and pray for prosperity and health.
Pongal 2025 history and significance
Pongal, rooted in Tamil history from the Sangam Age, was initially celebrated to honour the Sun God (Surya) and other deities for agricultural prosperity. The name "Pongal" comes from the Tamil word pong, meaning "to boil over," symbolising abundance and farmers' joy during harvest.
Described in Tamil literature as a time of rituals, feasts, and celebrations, Pongal marks the start of the auspicious Tamil month of Thai and the Sun's entry into Capricorn (Makara), signifying new beginnings and prosperity. It remains a vibrant festival of gratitude and unity.
