Pongal 2025: When is Pongal? Know date, history, significance and all about 4 days of the festival

Beyond the agricultural celebrations, Pongal signifies new beginnings and the conclusion of winter, bringing joy and hope to millions. From history to significance, here is all you need to know about this auspicious festival.

What is Pongal 2025? Know date and timings

Pongal, celebrated on the first day of the Tamil month of Thai, aligns with other regional harvest festivals like Makar Sankranti in Eastern India, Lohri in Punjab, and Uttarayan in Gujarat.

Pongal is a vibrant harvest festival celebrated predominantly in Tamil Nadu.(ANI photo)

This year, Pongal festivities will begin on January 14, 2025, and continue until January 17 (Friday), according to Drik Panchang. The auspicious time for performing puja is between 8:00 AM and 10:30 AM, adding a spiritual essence to the grand celebrations.

All about the four days of Pongal

Bhogi Pongal (January 14, 2025)

The festival begins with Bhogi Pongal, a day of cleansing and renewal. Old and unwanted items are burned in bonfires, symbolising the end of the past and a fresh start. Homes are thoroughly cleaned to invite positivity and good vibes.

Surya or Thai Pongal (January 15, 2025)

The second and most significant day, Thai Pongal honours the Sun God. Families prepare the traditional sweet rice dish, Pongal, using freshly harvested rice, milk, and jaggery. The dish is offered to the Sun as gratitude for a bountiful harvest and shared among loved ones.

Devotees offer 'Naranga Vilakku' at the Attukaldevi temple ahead of the Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram.(PTI)

Mattu Pongal (January 16, 2025)

Mattu Pongal pays tribute to cattle, the backbone of agriculture. Farmers bathe their cattle, paint their horns, adorn them with garlands, and feed them special treats.

Kaanum Pongal (January 17, 2025)

The festival concludes with Kaanum Pongal, a day for family gatherings, relaxation, and cultural festivities. Loved ones come together to celebrate unity, share meals, and pray for prosperity and health.

Pongal 2025 history and significance

Pongal, rooted in Tamil history from the Sangam Age, was initially celebrated to honour the Sun God (Surya) and other deities for agricultural prosperity. The name "Pongal" comes from the Tamil word pong, meaning "to boil over," symbolising abundance and farmers' joy during harvest.

Described in Tamil literature as a time of rituals, feasts, and celebrations, Pongal marks the start of the auspicious Tamil month of Thai and the Sun's entry into Capricorn (Makara), signifying new beginnings and prosperity. It remains a vibrant festival of gratitude and unity.