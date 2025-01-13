Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Bihu, Pongal, 5 chefs share their memories from harvest festivals

From Lohri in Punjab and Makar Sankranti in Maharashtra to Thai Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Bihu in Assam and Sankranti in West Bengal, people across the country are coming together to give thanks for the upcoming harvest season. Though celebrated with different names in different states of India, there is unity in diversity. Indian chefs like Sanjeev Kapoor, Sneha Singhi and Guntas Sethi share their favourite memories of harvest festivals celebrations

Five chefs with roots that spread in various parts of India tell us how they continue to enjoy the festival and their favourite food-related memories...

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor (Lohri)

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor (instagram)

Lohri has always been such a fun time. I remember as kids, we would go around collecting money to make the Lohri bonfire. It was a community event. It wasn’t something we just did at home. We would eat a lot of winter special dishes, especially those made with gur like Rewari, gajak, gur ki roti and more. Sarso ka saag with makki di roti is something we still eat on the day. Now, in Mumbai, we still very much celebrate Lohri. Money is no longer an issue, but it is about spending time with family.

Chef Sneha Singhi (Sankranti)

Chef Sneha Singhi (instagram)

Every year, on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, my grandmother would lovingly prepare Fresh Til ki Papadi. With care, she'd craft these delicate, crispy treats, ensuring they were paper-thin and bursting with flavour. We'd eagerly help her store them in a box, where they'd remain fresh for nearly a month. The daily ritual of savouring this crunchy papadis was a true delight, filling our home with warmth and nostalgia. My grandmother's love and dedication infused every bite, making these humble snacks - a cherished family tradition that I still treasure today.

Chef Parth Bajaj (Makar Sankranti)

Chef Parth Bajaj (instagram)

Being a Marwari living in Maharashtra, I had to have 2 favourite desserts which I have grown up eating every year for Makar Sankranti! One is the all-time classic Puran Poli, which my mom makes the best! My controversial take on it is to have it with mango pickle which I’m sure a lot of people would be shocked to hear! But it tastes just wow to be honest. The other less famous dessert that we loved having during Makar Sankranti was our Rajasthani Rabdi Ghewar, which is one of my favourite Rajasthani desserts!

Chef Adhya (Pongal)

Chef Adhya (instagram)

Though I’m not from Tamil Nadu, we love celebrating Pongal, as we’ve embraced this beautiful culture over the years. For me, Sakkarai Pongal (jaggery pongal) is the highlight of the festival. Made with rice, dal, jaggery, and coconut milk, and flavoured with cardamom, it’s a perfect blend of sweet and savoury. Every year, my mom makes two varieties of Pongal, but the sweet one has always been my favourite. It’s fascinating how Pongal tastes different in every home, even with the same ingredients. These days, I make it with millet, and it tastes just as delicious—bringing a healthy twist to this festive dish!

Chef Guntas Sethi (Bihu)

Chef Guntas Sethi (instagram)

It is fascinating how in the same festival is celebrated under different names in various regions, each with its own unique traditions. For instance, for Punjabis, Lohri is a grand celebration. Similarly, in Assam, the festival takes the form of Bihu. The essence remains similar as people light a fire and gather around it to celebrate. For Bihu, we make traditional treats like pithas and til laddus, which I still crave and look forward to every year. My absolute favourite is Ketley Pitha, a delicacy with a unique preparation method. As the name suggests, it's made using a kettle. While brewing tea, the batter is spread over the lid of the kettle, and the steam gently cooks the batter, creating the most delightful pitha.