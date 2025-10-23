Pumpkins, pups and spooks: It's time for a Halloween bash

The countdown to Halloween week has begun and artists and entrepreneurs in the city are organising exciting workshops and parties, there's something for every age group. A fun Halloween bash

From eerie escape rooms and pumpkin mosaic art, to Halloween themed vinyl listening and art with puppies, there’s something for every ghost, ghoul, and goblin to enjoy. These Halloween activities promise unforgettable memories and spine-tingling excitement.

'We will take attendees through two very dark metal albums'

For fans of heavy metal music, you are in for a treat this Halloween. Aaryaman Sharma from Ink n Brew cafe, is hosting a Halloween themed vinyl listening session. They will take attendees through two very dark metal albums- ‘Black Metal’ by Venom, and ‘Paranoid’ by Black Sabbath. This will be followed by open-mic and jamming sessions limited to themes of Halloween and prizes to be won for best dressed, best entertainer and best guitar shredder. Aaryaman says, "The event is for anyone above the age of 16-years-old. We will also be serving Halloween themed special drinks on the occasion that include Pumpkin Spiced Latte and Ghost Cold Brew among others."

'DIY activities include Pumpkin mosaic art, Halloween soap making'

If you are looking to explore your creative side this Halloween and create your own decor join in an art session that has everything from DIY Pumpkin mosaic art, Halloween soap making, googly eyes headband Making, DIY haunted magnets and Halloween bunting painting. Mrudula K from Skillo Skillo Parties says, "If you're hosting a Halloween party then we come and organize our fun activities- from Halloween soap to magnet making, for a minimum of 8 children. Children learn to make their own art that they can take back home and the Halloween theme adds to the excitement."

'Join in the nightmare hour'

If you are a fan of gaming and looking at shaking a leg while at it, here's where you should be! GenZone’s Halloween Party is a mix of music, gaming, and pure Halloween chaos. The night brings together top GenZ DJs, interactive spaces, and a few wild surprises, including our signature 'Nightmare Hour', where the vibe completely flips for those who can handle it. Shorya Gupta, founder, says, "Come in your best Halloween outfit and with full energy. The event is for those above 18- years-old, expect the perfect playground where music, lights, and games come together. It’s an experience that connects energy, culture, and community."

'Halloween for a good cause'

Animal lovers, here's how you can celebrate a fun Halloween while also supporting a good cause. Pawga, is organising Halloween themed pet yoga and pet art across various cities in India. Founders Subhashree Madhavan and Sinduja Krishnakumar say, "In some cities we have puppies dressed in Halloween themed costumes as they join in puppy yoga and puppy art sessions. The idea is to promote adopt, don't shop. All the puppies who join these sessions are free for adoption. At the same time we dont force those attending these sessions to adopt, even if one adoption happens, we are happy but the pet should reach a safe home."

'Spooky art workshops and dreamy Halloween decor'

This isn’t your usual Halloween party, no blaring music or overcrowded clubs here. Hosted by Dewoy and The Mastani House, this event is for people who want to celebrate Halloween in a more chill, creative way. Arisha Jana, founder says, "Expect exclusive small brands to shop from, a hand-poke tattoo artist for those spontaneous tattoo moments- a hand-poke tattoo artist on-site for anyone looking to get an impromptu tattoo and make the evening even more memorable. There's also good food, dreamy Halloween décor, and a spooky art workshop to enjoy with your friends or family. Come dressed up in your Halloween best and click great pictures at plenty of cute photo corners."

If you are planning to host your own Halloween home party-

-Use string lights, candles, lanterns, or coloured bulbs

- Decide on your Halloween playlist or ambient creepy sounds.

- Decor should include cobwebs, fake spiders, skeletons, carved pumpkins and a fog machine can be rented out

- Themed areas include a graveyard for photos, a witch’s bar, or mad scientist’s lab for drinks. Food can include - Mummy” hot dogs (wrapped in crescent dough), Popcorn, chips and dips, Pumpkin-shaped cheese balls or cookies.